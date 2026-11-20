The Federal Character Commission cancelled the recruitment of 58 staff by the National Water Resources Institute in Kaduna over alleged breaches of the Federal Character Principle

FCC spokesperson Ademola Lawrence said a review of monitoring officials' report confirmed the institute failed to meet the prescribed federal balancing index

The commission directed NWRI to begin a fresh recruitment exercise in strict compliance with constitutional requirements on equitable representation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has ordered the National Water Resources Institute (NWRI) in Kaduna to cancel its recruitment of 58 members of staff and start the process again, citing a failure to comply with the Federal Character Principle.

FCC spokesperson Ademola Lawrence said it followed a review of findings submitted by the Commission's monitoring officials.

FCC directs the National Water Resources Institute (NWRI), Kaduna to restart its recruitment exercise. Photo credit: Federal Character Commission

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Ademola announced the directive in a statement on Friday, November 20, 2026.

The review established that the NWRI's recruitment exercise did not meet the prescribed federal balancing index, which requires equitable representation of all states across the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

FCC cites constitutional obligation

The Commission described the breach as a violation of the principles of fairness, equity and inclusiveness that must govern recruitment into public institutions.

It warned that agencies cannot allow employment exercises to create imbalances that shut out Nigerians based on their state of origin or geographical location.

"The Federal Character Principle, as enshrined in Section 14(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), is a constitutional requirement, not an administrative formality," the statement read.

The FCC stressed that public institutions bear a direct responsibility to reflect Nigeria's diversity in all appointments, hirings and distribution of opportunities, adding that the NWRI's exercise fell short of that standard.

NWRI ordered to start afresh

As a result of the findings, the Commission directed the NWRI to cancel the entire recruitment exercise and conduct a new one in full compliance with the balancing index and all other applicable requirements.

The FCC made clear it would not overlook practices capable of undermining representation in government institutions.

"Every qualified Nigerian deserves a fair opportunity to access public employment, irrespective of state of origin or geographical location," the Commission added.

The FCC also reaffirmed its broader commitment to holding government agencies accountable on matters of national inclusion, stating:

"Equity must be demonstrated in practice, not merely proclaimed in principle."

FCC says NWRI recruitment failed federal balance test, orders fresh exercise

Source: Original

FCC takes Customs to court over recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the FCC filed a four-count criminal charge against the Nigeria Customs Service and Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges stem from the Customs Service's alleged refusal to submit recruitment records, allow monitoring, or suspend its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise as directed.

The case follows widespread complaints from candidates who were shortlisted but excluded from the training programme despite completing screening and medical processes.

Source: Legit.ng