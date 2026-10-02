Governor Douye Diri conferred an honour on the late military ruler Sani Abacha at a dinner marking Bayelsa's 30th anniversary

Abacha created Bayelsa on October 1, 1996, alongside five other states, uniting Ijaw communities previously split across different states

63 individuals and institutions received honours at the ceremony, including former President Goodluck Jonathan and the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yenegoa, Bayelsa State - The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has posthumously recognised former military head of state Sani Abacha to mark three decades since the state's creation.

The award was given to the late Abacha at a gala dinner held on Thursday night, October 1, 2026.

“Freed us from oppression”: Governor Duoye Diri honours Abacha at Bayelsa’s 30th anniversary. Photo credit: Duoye Diri

Source: UGC

As reported by TheCable, the event, themed "Celebrating Legacies", took place at the Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall at Government House in Yenagoa.

Abacha created Bayelsa on October 1, 1996, together with five other states. Members of his family, including Abba Abacha and Fatima Gumsu Abacha, were present at the ceremony.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience Jonathan also attended, alongside National Assembly members, diplomats, business leaders and government officials.

Diri defends Abacha's legacy

Diri said Abacha warranted ongoing recognition for bringing together Ijaw communities that had previously been scattered across several states, where they existed as minorities.

"General Abacha might mean different things to different people, but to Bayelsans, he is the one who freed us from oppression," Diri said. "He freed us from injustice and gave a homogeneous state for a people that had been balkanised into various states and made us a minority in some."

The governor used the occasion to reflect on the state's growth over 30 years. He pointed out that Bayelsa had no tertiary institution when it was created but now has more than five, covering universities, polytechnics and a college of education.

He also highlighted the expansion of road infrastructure, from a single-lane Mbiama-Yenagoa road to a network of dualised highways and three senatorial roads.

"Do we talk about the healthcare transformation? So much has been done, and we can rightly say that Bayelsa has moved forward and is no longer where it used to be," Diri said.

63 honourees recognised

Altogether, 63 people and institutions received awards for their roles in the creation and development of the state.

Those honoured included Abacha, Jonathan, political activist Isaac Boro, the late first civilian governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, and politician Harold Dappa-Biriye.

Former military administrators, among them the late Caleb Olubolade, Phillip Ayeni, Habu Daura and Edor Obi, were also recognised, as was former governor Seriake Dickson.

Jonathan, speaking on behalf of the awardees, dedicated his own honour to Alamieyeseigha, who had appointed him deputy governor. He acknowledged that while the state had made notable progress, there was still ground to cover.

"Although we have not reached where we are supposed to be, I am happy where we are. I am happy that Bayelsa State was created, and we have gained tremendously," Jonathan said.

"Bayelsans will always remain grateful to the late Gen. Sani Abacha, who made it possible for Bayelsa to be among the last six states he created."

Jonathan also praised Diri for organising the anniversary and for recognising those who shaped the state's history.

Abacha’s family releases statement over Babangida’s claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also eported that the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, issued an official statement over the claim that their father was responsible for the annulment of the June 12 election.

Abacha's family said former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida's claim was an attempt to rewrite history.

They warned that Abacha's memories should not be "tarnished by baseless accusations meant to absolve those who were truly responsible”.

Source: Legit.ng