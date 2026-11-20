Meta is testing Direct, a standalone messaging app, in Turkey and Thailand, including access for people without Instagram accounts

Direct offers familiar Instagram messaging tools, plus doodles, custom backgrounds, stickers, audio effects and status updates

Teen safety features include contact controls, age-estimation technology and parental supervision, while expansion plans remain unannounced

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Meta has introduced a new standalone messaging app called Direct, allowing users to exchange messages without opening Instagram or even owning an Instagram account.

The new platform, currently being tested in Turkey and Thailand, is designed to provide a dedicated space for private conversations while retaining popular Instagram messaging features.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta launches Direct, a new Instagram-linked messaging app. Credit:Finn Gomez / Staff

Source: Getty Images

The development marks another attempt by the Facebook and WhatsApp parent company to expand its messaging services and attract users seeking a simpler alternative to Instagram's content-heavy experience.

Meta introduces new messaging experience

According to Meta, Direct allows users to communicate individually or in groups without navigating Instagram's feeds, reels and other features.

The company appears to be targeting people who primarily use Instagram to exchange messages rather than browse content.

By separating messaging from the main platform, Meta could retain users who might otherwise abandon Instagram because of its broader social media features, Yahoo Finance reports.

Direct includes familiar messaging tools such as voice notes, emojis and message reactions.

However, it also introduces a drawing feature that allows users to create sketches and doodles directly within conversations.

Other features include personalised chat backgrounds, custom stickers, audio effects and Notes, which allow users to share brief status updates.

Two countries selected for initial rollout

Meta confirmed that Direct is initially available in Turkey and Thailand, with users able to register using their phone numbers or email addresses.

Existing Instagram users can sign in using their current usernames and passwords.

Their conversations will automatically synchronise between Instagram and Direct, allowing them to continue chats across both applications.

Importantly, people without Instagram accounts can also use the new messaging service.

However, Meta has not announced when the application will become available in Nigeria or other countries, according to TechCrunch.

Meta introduces safety features for teenagers

The company says Direct includes privacy and safety measures designed to protect users, particularly teenagers.

Only existing connections or people in users' contacts can initiate conversations or add them to group chats.

Users can also block, restrict, report or remove contacts.

Meta's new Instagram-linked messaging app launches in two countries. Credit: CFOTO/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Meta will deploy age-estimation technology to identify potentially inappropriate interactions involving younger users.

Parents will have access to supervision tools to monitor messaging connections, manage safety settings and establish daily usage limits.

Teenagers accessing Direct through their Instagram accounts will remain subject to Instagram's existing Teen Account messaging restrictions.

For Nigerian users, the launch offers a glimpse of another potential messaging option within Meta's growing ecosystem.

However, the company has yet to confirm whether Direct will expand beyond its two initial markets.

Meta's WhatsApp launches parental control

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp has launched optional parental controls for teenagers, giving parents more say over privacy settings, group activity and access to features such as Channels and Meta AI.

The tools allow families to set boundaries together while keeping teenagers’ personal messages and calls private. Parents can adjust the controls as their children’s needs change or switch them off entirely.

Source: Legit.ng