Award-winning filmmaker Sunny Okonkwo spoke on whether influencers and reality TV stars are replacing trained actors in Nollywood

Okonkwo addressed the rise of content creators like Geh Geh and BBNaija stars like Phyna getting film roles over classically trained actors

The filmmaker raised questions about whether popularity alone is a fair qualification for landing acting opportunities in the industry

The question of whether influencers and reality TV personalities are muscling trained actors out of Nollywood has sparked fresh debate, and filmmaker Sunny Okonkwo has some pointed views on where the industry is headed.

Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and data analyst Sunny Okonkwo, whose recent film Love and Triumph earned two nominations at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF), believes the conversation is more complex than many people assume.

How influencers are reshaping the way Nollywood casts actors. Credit: @offficalgehgeh, @sunnyokonkwo, @unsualpyha

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, the thespian shared his thoughts on the growing presence of influencers in Nollywood, the realities of film production, and why talent must remain at the centre of casting decisions.

Influencers are opening a new path, not replacing actors

For Okonkwo, the rise of influencers in film is not necessarily a threat to professional actors. Instead, it represents a new entry point into the industry.

"I think they are opening another path into the industry, but we need to be careful about how we manage that transition," he said.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with personalities like Geh Geh or BBNaija stars such as Phyna being given acting opportunities. The issue arises when fame and follower count begin to replace talent assessment.

"I have no objection to someone like Geh Geh or Phyna getting an acting opportunity, provided the person has the ability to deliver what the role requires. What concerns me is when we begin to treat popularity as sufficient evidence that someone can act."

Okonkwo stressed that acting is a serious craft that demands discipline, preparation, training, and a deep understanding of character.

"Being confident online, creating engaging content, or influencing an audience does not automatically prepare you to interpret a character," he explained.

A good actor, he noted, must understand a character's motivations, emotions, fears, and internal conflicts, sometimes conveying all of that without saying very much.

"Sometimes the scene requires you to say very little, yet the audience must still understand what is happening inside you. That takes more than having a recognisable personality."

While he acknowledges that training does not always have to come from a film school, he insists that aspiring actors must be willing to learn through workshops, theatre, coaching, rehearsals, and mentorship.

"Even someone with exceptional natural talent needs to understand how to take direction, listen to a scene partner, and maintain a believable performance across different takes."

For that reason, he believes filmmakers must protect the integrity of their projects through proper auditions and screen tests.

"The audience may initially come because they recognise somebody, but we still owe them a convincing performance and a film worth their time."

Can content creators become great actors?

Using influencer Geh Geh as an example, Okonkwo explained that online success does not automatically translate into acting ability.

"Content creators or influencers are not actors," he stated plainly.

He acknowledged that creators often possess valuable skills, especially in communication and audience engagement. Yet acting requires a different set of abilities.

"Online content gives the creator considerable control over the situation. You can choose the subject, shape the delivery, repeat the recording, and edit around your strongest moments."

Film sets offer no such luxury.

"On a film set, you have to respond to another performer, work within the director's interpretation, and remain believable across scenes that may be filmed out of story order."

He described situations where actors must recreate emotional moments consistently, even when scenes are shot hours or days apart.

"The actor has to understand what is happening internally and reproduce it without simply repeating a facial expression."

For that reason, he said any influencer interested in acting should undergo the same careful evaluation as any other performer.

"I would want to see what happens when he has fewer words, when somebody else controls the conversation, or when the scene asks for vulnerability instead of his familiar confidence."

Why producers love reality TV stars

Reality TV personalities, particularly BBNaija alumni like Phyna, have become increasingly visible in Nollywood. Okonkwo understands why producers are interested.

"For certain projects, yes, because a loyal fan base gives a producer something tangible to consider when planning publicity."

He observed that reality stars often arrive with engaged audiences who can generate conversations, media attention, and online visibility for a project.

"If people already follow Phyna closely, her involvement may generate conversations, interviews, reposts and interest around the release."

Still, he cautioned against viewing reality stars and trained actors as opposites.

"Being a reality TV star and being a trained actor are not mutually exclusive."

Many reality stars, he pointed out, have successfully invested time in developing their craft after leaving television.

As a producer, he looks beyond social media numbers to audience behavior.

"Do those fans engage with the person's film work, or mainly with their personal life? Following somebody and becoming a customer for everything they do are different decisions."

"My final decision would still depend on the role, the performance, and the practical needs of the production."

Should popularity count as a qualification?

Okonkwo believes popularity has a place in casting conversations, but it should never be the sole qualification.

"Films need audiences and recognition can have value. It would be unrealistic to tell a producer to ignore that completely."

However, he emphasises that different roles require different levels of scrutiny.

A cameo appearance may rely heavily on public recognition, but a lead role demands far more.

"A lead role that carries the emotional weight of the entire film requires a much deeper assessment."

As both a filmmaker and a film jury member, Okonkwo says his focus always returns to the final performance.

"Does the performance feel truthful? Does the person understand the scene? Are they responding to their scene partner, or waiting to deliver their own lines? Those are the questions that matter."

He firmly rejects the idea that popularity should excuse poor preparation.

"Once somebody accepts an acting role, there is a responsibility to the character, the other performers, and the audience."

How BBNaija changed the path to stardom

According to Okonkwo, reality television has undoubtedly altered traditional routes into Nollywood.

"An aspiring actor might spend considerable time auditioning, taking smaller parts and gradually becoming familiar to viewers. A reality television participant can arrive with public recognition and an audience that already feels emotionally invested in them."

That visibility provides an undeniable advantage, but he believes success still depends on what individuals do after gaining attention.

He pointed to actor Tobi Bakre as proof that reality TV can serve as a launchpad rather than a limitation.

"Tobi Bakre came through BBNaija and later won the AMVCA for Best Actor in a Drama for Brotherhood. That gives us a concrete reason to avoid treating a reality television background as an automatic limitation."

For Okonkwo, the real question is not where someone comes from but how committed they are to growth.

"My view is that the visibility creates an opening, and what the person does with that opening determines the direction of the career."

"A healthy industry should be able to discover somebody through a television programme and discover somebody else through an outstanding audition, without demanding that both arrive with the same kind of fame," Okonkwo said.

His overall position is that the door should stay open, but the responsibility lies with filmmakers to protect the quality of the work.

Audiences may show up for a familiar face; they still deserve a convincing performance.

How BBNaija stars became Nollywood’s new casting favourites. Credit: atobibakare, @imisioffical, @unsualphyna

Source: Instagram

BBNaija star Tobi Bakre welcomes first child with wife

Nigerian Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has got everything to be grateful for in the new year as he welcomed his first child with his wife, Aanu.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 1, the media personality said that his child gave him a perfect ending to 2021 as he was born on Thursday, December 30.

Calling his name Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre, he said that he got him forever. Tobi also used the opportunity to wish his fans a happy new year.

Source: Legit.ng