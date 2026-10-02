Jarvis has threatened legal action against her husband, Peller, over an alleged plan to marry another woman

The social media personality questioned why the issue surfaced only months after their wedding

Jarvis claimed Peller’s position on having a second wife was different from what she understood before their marriage

Nigerian social media personality Jarvis has threatened to take her husband, Peller, to court following an alleged disagreement over his plan to marry another woman.

In a video shared on Snapchat, Jarvis questioned why the issue of a second wife had emerged only a few months after their marriage.

Jarvis threatens legal action against her husband, Peller, over an alleged plan to marry another woman. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis questions Peller’s plan

According to Jarvis, Peller had presented himself as a Muslim and told her that any woman he intended to marry as a second wife would also be Muslim.

However, she claimed this was not the understanding she had before agreeing to marry him.

The situation appeared to become heated as Jarvis repeatedly questioned why their marital arrangement seemed to be changing so soon.

“Our marriage is not even up to four months, and he’s already threatening to get a second wife,” she said.

The social media personality repeatedly threatened legal action, insisting that Peller had not kept to what she said was his earlier promise.

“I will sue him. This is not what you promised,” she said.

Jarvis also referenced their religious backgrounds during the heated exchange, insisting that the matter was not what she had agreed to before the marriage.

Watch the X video of Jarvis threatening Peller here:

Reactions trail Jarvis' video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@erickay05 stated:

"Her experience may serve as a lesson to women of Christian background who marry Muslim men. Know what you are getting yourself into before you say I do."

@CMichael73245 wrote:

"Abeg make peller no loose guard dem be dey talk say nah de girl go betray u but nah u won betray her e no go funny ooo"

@Monday357745 shared:

"Peller is a Muslim and Islam permit more than one wife. Did you Jarvis not know that, Islam permits more than one wife before she said I do to him?"

Jarvis claims Peller’s position on having a second wife was different from what she understood before their marriage. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller fires back at critics of his early marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller sparked debate online by claiming that advice to delay marriage until one’s 30s or 40s stems from poverty, not wisdom.

In a viral video, he defended marrying young, arguing that financial hardship forced older generations to postpone marriage rather than a deeper understanding of relationships.

Peller urged young people in love to act without fear of societal expectations, insisting that waiting is unnecessary when genuine feelings are present.

Source: Legit.ng