Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre recently clocked 29, and he shared a video of some of his sweet moments on social media

In a video on his page, the actor visited his parents with his Best Actor AMVCA 2023 plaque, and their reactions were beautiful

The BBNaija star's dad held and gave him a quick peck on the cheek while his mum held the award and danced

Popular Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre has made his parents very proud of how well he is doing in his career.

The BBNaija star won Best Actor at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), and he took home the plaque for his parents.

Tobi Bakre's parents celebrate his win

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his page to mark his birthday and the recent good things in his life, Tobi Bakre revealed his parents' reactions to his win.

The actor's father held the AMVCA plaque with pride and used the other hand to pat his son while giving him a peck on the cheek.

His mum went the usual dramatic mum route, breaking into a dance when the plaque was handed to her.

The actor wrote:

"Thank you guys for all the wishes. Past couple of days has been bliss. Thank you guys FR!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

kike_manny:

"You can hear salaimu aliaku sir "

real__life001:

"Wow so you be serious Muslim salamu alaikun sir ❤️❤️"

motungorgeous:

"It’s the peck from your dad for me. #proud dad = proud son."

iamtemmy_pearl:

"Family is everything ✅"

vickydara_offical:

"Your parents are sweet."

themufasah:

"Happy for you man, for real"

aniittar_a.o.l:

"My love for Tobi bakre is something to be studied. I love the way he loves and adores his wife."

rheeky_lamar:

"Happiest Man Alive❤️"

talkwithdharmie:

"Just raise your children with lots of love ❤️"

officialnitaokoye:

"Your parents must be super proud "

ebclue_:

"Indeed I smiled, God bless you always."

theerrandguru:

"Daddy's boy."

su_ss_anne:

"Baba ke. Always dripping"

determinant_boluwatiwish:

"Really omoh so Tobi is a Muslim alihamdulilah masha Allah . Congratulations dear barakalahu fihi."

lani_sola:

"Happy birthday again and congratulations "

alosdaughta:

'Your growth makes me smile. Keep winning."

