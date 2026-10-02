A heartwarming video of Fuji legend KWAM 1 being surprised on stage by Wale Sax went viral on Thursday, September 1, 2026

KWAM 1 had his eyes closed and was nodding along to the music, unaware that Wale Sax had stepped into the venue

The moment KWAM 1 opened his eyes and spotted the saxophonist beside him sparked a warm reaction that fans could not stop watching

A video of Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, receiving an unexpected on-stage surprise has sent fans into a frenzy online.

The clip, which began circulating on Thursday, October 1, 2026, captured the moment Wale Sax walked into the venue where KWAM 1 was already mid-performance and began playing what is widely known as the singer's favourite song.

Reaction trail moment KWAM 1 gets surprised on stage by Wale Sax playing as he plays his favourite song. Photo credit@k1deultimatemedia/@waleadekoya

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1's priceless reaction on stage

With his eyes closed and his head swaying to the rhythm of the instruments, KWAM 1 initially assumed the soulful saxophone sound was coming from his own band. Only when he opened his eyes to begin singing did he spot Wale Sax standing right beside him on stage.

KWAM 1 gets surprised on stage while performing in London. Photo credit@k1deultimetmedia

Source: Instagram

The veteran entertainer paused in clear disbelief, immediately asking who had arranged the surprise. He then walked over to embrace Wale, who prostrated in the traditional Yoruba manner to pay his respects. KWAM 1, visibly moved and full of joy, responded by making money rain on the saxophonist in celebration.

Here is the Instagram video of the Fuji artist and the saxophonist:

Fans react to the viral video

The warm exchange quickly caught the attention of fans across social media, with many replaying the clip multiple times.

@ajokeolla.aa wrote:

"Baba loves him, no doubt"

@flakkyjimmy commented:

"Watched of over three times....very priceless"

@fikky_mama2 said:

"His best anthem."

@mouhinatou reacted:

"Fantastic, what a nice surprise!! K1 well deserved, Wale, you are blessed. Very touching. May God continue to assist you all."

@jidetairu shared:

"I dont get, didnt he see him coming before? Like he was playing and alhaji was listening naw. Was it unrehearsed? Did he think it was someone else? I still dnt get it mehn"

@_ogidiga wrote:

"Any time I see this guy I just dey happy...."

Moment KWAM 1 prostrated for Obasanjo trends

Legit.ng reported that a remarkable display of respect and cultural tradition unfolded when Fuji music legend K1 De Ultimate reportedly dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage after spotting former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The touching moment took place during the 60th birthday celebration of Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota, where music, tradition, and dignitaries came together for the memorable occasion.

The cultural gesture quickly drew attention online after a video shared by a band member on August 28, 2026, captured the moment. The scene sparked widespread admiration among viewers, with many highlighting the significance of the traditional act of showing deep respect to an elder and former Nigerian leader.

Source: Legit.ng