BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre, celebrated the birth of his first child, Abdulmalik, on Instagram with a photo

The reality TV star who welcomed the child on Thursday, December 30, 2021, said that he gave the year a perfect ending for him

Stars like Banky W and Ebuka congratulated the father in the comment section as many others celebrated him

Nigerian Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has got everything to be grateful for in the new year as he welcomed his first child from wife, Aanu.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 1, the media personality said that his child gave him a perfect ending for 2021 as he was birthed on Thursday, December 30.

Banky W and Ebuka were among those that celebrated him. Photo source: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Welcome Abdulmalik

Calling his name Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre, he said that he got him forever. Tobi also used the opportunity to wish his fans a happy new year.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Attached to the Instagram post is a black and white photo of his son's hand and his. Many Nigerians took to the comment section in celebration.

Read his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 9,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Many celebrated his family

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

inidimaokojie said:

"Awwww!!!! Congratulations to you both. God bless him."

sophiealakija said:

"CONGRATULATIONS!!! God bless him."

mizsthicknesz said:

"congratulations to you and your wife."

ebuka said:

"My boy is a father. God is amazing!!! Congrats blood."

bankywellington said:

"Ayyyyyyeeee congratulations bro!!! God bless the young King and his parents. He will grow in wisdom, stature and strength in Jesus name. Much love."

Tobi showed off his muscles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Big Brother Naija star sparked reactions on social media following a video of him displaying his skills in the kitchen.

In a video that was sighted online, the fitness enthusiast put all his might, muscles, and seriousness into turning the amala on the stove.

His wife, Anu who filmed the video teased him as they both laughed.

Aanu marked her birthday

In other news, Tobi's wife turned a new age on September 22, 2021, and he celebrated her on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, the media personality shared photos presumably taken before they got married.

Source: Legit.ng