Nollywood actor Tayo Faniran alleged that favouritism and rigging plague the Nigerian film industry, not just talent

Faniran claimed the politics within Nollywood are ten times worse than what Nigerians experience in government

The actor also alleged that major awards and top industry names are products of rigging rather than genuine ability

Nollywood actor Tayo Faniran has made bold claims about the state of Nigeria's film industry, alleging that politics and favouritism play a far bigger role in determining who succeeds than actual talent does.

Speaking during an appearance on TVC Entertainment News on September 30, 2026, Faniran drew a sharp comparison between Nigeria's well-documented governance challenges and what he said happens behind the scenes in Nollywood, suggesting the industry has it far worse.

Tayo Faniran addresses alleged rigging, favouritism and politics shaping success in Nollywood. Photo: tayofaniran

Source: Instagram

Tayo Faniran said:

"When you talk about the politics of our country, like government and all of that, and what we are complaining about today as citizens, in Nollywood we're facing times ten of that," he said.

Tayo Faniran says talent alone is not enough

The actor did not hold back when assessing his own career trajectory, insisting that a merit-based industry would have taken him much further by now.

"Someone like me, if Nollywood were to be strictly about talent, I should be far beyond where I am now," Faniran stated.

Tayo Faniran went further, alleging that some of the most recognisable names in the industry, producers, directors, and actors, hold their positions not because they are the most skilled, but because of industry manipulation.

He also claimed that awards are not spared from this culture.

"Another thing is that there's a lot of rigging going on. In the industry right now, the film producers that you guys see and you know as the biggest are not the most talented film producers. Same with directors, same with actors. Awards are rigged too," he said.

Watch Actor Tayo Faniran speak about Nollywood in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Tayo Faniran's comments

Tayo Faniran's remarks struck a chord with many who followed the discussion online, with several users vouching for his talent while others spoke to the broader issue he raised.

@mobatcakes wrote:

"Walahi Tayo is really good. There is this Wunmi Toriola film that he featured in not long ago.... his delivery was 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@lim_turarenwuta commented:

"Lets be honest, in all honesty the guy is good, except if you haven't watched his movies..hes really good"

@whemiimor said:

"He's a very good actor, I'm surprised he only acted in few movies"

@mr_promoter0 observed:

"Normally Talent is not enough in any industry. You need to move a certain way"

@busy_brain_001 added:

"There are Theatre Art graduates every year and Nollywood will still choose to use BBN girls or Tiktokers"

@abiritomi shared:

"A lot of Theatre Arts students outside looking for gigs but our Nollywood choose to use the famous ones to act movies. Government is 50% , citizens too 50% in making Nigeria hard"

@rully_king1 wrote:

"He said the absolute truth, that's why females with BBL progresses the most in Hollywood than females with real talents.... But who's this person? I don't know him shaa... Anyway, start dreaming of HOLLYWOOD, leave Nollywood."

Tayo Faniran makes claims about Nollywood as he speaks on talent, career growth and alleged industry rigging. Photo: tayofaniran

Source: Instagram

Tayo Faniran addresses Iyabo Ojo movie scene

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Tayo Faniran addressed the romantic scene he shared with Iyabo Ojo in Labake Olododo after it sparked curiosity online.

Faniran praised Iyabo’s beauty but stressed that their relationship was strictly professional and based on mutual respect.

He also recalled struggling to remain professional during a scene that involved intimacy with Shaffy Bello on Tinsel because her grown children were present.

Source: Legit.ng