Dr. Stephen O. Enike-Matthew convened the third edition of the Paradigm Shift Conference in Abuja, drawing leaders from government, business and academia

The conference centred on four strategic pillars — mindset, leadership, wealth creation and women's empowerment — with a global-impact vision for Africa

Enike-Matthew launched two new books and the ALDI Awards recognised individuals making significant contributions to leadership across the continent

Abuja, FCT - The convener of the Paradigm Shift Conference (PSC), Dr Stephen O. Enike-Matthew, has urged Nigerians and Africans to abandon self-limiting beliefs and commit to building a new generation of transformational leaders, speaking at the third edition of the conference held at Reiz Continental Hotel, Abuja.

Under the theme "Impossibility Is Nothing: Yes You Can," Enike-Matthew told attendees the gathering was designed not as a motivational moment but as a deliberate push to reshape mindsets and inspire action across leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr Stephen O. Enike-Matthew, convener of the Paradigm Shift Conference, speaks at the third edition of the event in Abuja. Photo: PSC

Source: UGC

The event drew senior figures from government, business and academia, including former Deputy Inspector-General of Police Frank Mba (Rtd.) and Chief Jennifer Hembafan Alih, founder of the Jennifer Ubah Women and Children Initiative (JUWACI), alongside traditional rulers, policymakers and emerging leaders from across Nigeria.

Challenging the African Mindset

Enike-Matthew argued that many people have been conditioned to believe that economic hardship and social background decide their fate. He pushed back against that thinking directly.

"The world has told you Nigeria is too hard to build wealth, your background determines your future and your dreams are too big. Today, we tear that report apart and write a new one," he told participants.

He also took aim at the idea that Africa's struggles are rooted in a shortage of resources, insisting the real problem lies elsewhere.

"Africa does not lack resources. It has lacked resolute leadership," he said, adding that leadership is not a title but a willingness to take responsibility for the possibilities one sees.

On wealth creation, Enike-Matthew challenged participants to rethink their relationship with poverty. "It is not spiritual to be broke. Poverty is not humility; it is a failure of strategy," he remarked, encouraging entrepreneurs to explore agribusiness and global career opportunities as paths to sustainable prosperity.

Books, Awards and a Call to Action

A highlight of PSC 3.0 was the launch of two books authored by Enike-Matthew, "Beyond Survival" and "The Art of Dreaming Big," both aimed at helping readers move past economic hardship toward lives of purpose and impact.

The conference also featured the Africa Leadership and Development Initiative (ALDI) Awards, which recognised individuals and institutions for their contributions to leadership and nation-building. Organisers described the awards as being built on the philosophy that "what you celebrate, you replicate," with the goal of inspiring a new wave of leaders across the continent.

The conference was structured around four pillars: mindset transformation, leadership development, business and wealth creation, and women's empowerment, each designed to give participants practical tools for growth.

In his closing remarks, Enike-Matthew urged those in attendance to move beyond passive participation. "Do not be visitors; be participants. Do not merely take notes; make decisions. Network intentionally and connect deliberately," he said.

Source: Legit.ng