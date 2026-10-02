CAF updated the Group L standings after Nigeria suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Guinea-Bissau's Franculino Dju, Mama Balde and Alvaro Djalo all scored to hand the Super Eagles a crushing matchday two loss

Nigeria now face a complicated qualification race, with two back-to-back matches against Tanzania scheduled for November

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the updated Group L standings for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following the conclusion of matchday two fixtures, with Nigeria's qualification hopes taking a serious hit.

The Super Eagles were beaten 3-0 by Guinea-Bissau's Wild Dogs at the September 24 Stadium, a result that significantly shifted the balance of power in the group.

Super Eagles suffer setback after 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

Franculino Dju, Mama Balde and Alvaro Djalo were responsible for the goals, handing the three-time African champions their most damaging result of the campaign so far.

In the group's other fixture, Madagascar and co-host Tanzania, who have already secured their place at the tournament, shared a 1-1 draw to claim their first points of the qualifying series.

Group L Standings after matchday 2

Guinea-Bissau now lead Group L with a maximum six points from two matches, while Nigeria sit second on three points. Madagascar and Tanzania are in the lower half of the table, with the latter's qualification status already confirmed as tournament hosts.

CAF's updated standings confirm that the race for the single available qualification ticket from Group L is a three-way contest between Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Madagascar, making the path forward uncertain for all three sides.

The Super Eagles will not return to action until November, when they face Tanzania in back-to-back fixtures. The first match is scheduled for November 13 in Uyo, with the second taking place on November 17 in Dar es Salaam, as confirmed by NFF.

Nigeria will need to respond strongly in both November matches to stay in contention, while Guinea-Bissau, riding high on back-to-back victories, will look to consolidate their position at the top of the group in a double-header against Madagascar.

What Nigeria need to qualify

Legit.ng previously analysed what Nigeria needs to qualify for AFCON 2027 after the disappointing 3-0 loss to the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau.

It would have been just another loss for the Super Eagles, but it was complicated by having only one team qualify out of Group L because of Tanzania.

Source: Legit.ng