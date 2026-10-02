Pete Edochie was overcome with emotion when he reunited with his longtime friend Emmanuel Armah in Accra

The Ghanaian actor has reportedly battled mobility and speech challenges for 11 years after suffering a stroke

Edochie offered financial support and prayed with those present for his colleague’s recovery

Legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie was left in tears after finally reuniting with his longtime Ghanaian friend and colleague, Emmanuel Armah, in Accra.

The veteran actor, who recently talked about his failing health, visited Armah at his home during his trip to Ghana for the Pete Edochie Legacy Project. What was expected to be a simple reunion soon became an emotional moment.

Pete Edochie was left in tears after finally reuniting with his longtime Ghanaian friend and colleague, Emmanuel Armah, in Accra. Photos: @peteedoche/IG.

Source: Instagram

Edochie struggles to hold back tears

According to details surrounding the visit, Edochie was deeply moved by the condition of his old friend, who has reportedly been dealing with the effects of a stroke for about 11 years.

The illness affected Armah’s speech and mobility, leaving him with significant challenges in his daily life.

Seeing the actor he had known and worked with in a healthier state reportedly became too much for Edochie, who broke down in tears.

But the emotional reunion did not end there.

Edochie comforted Armah and provided him with financial assistance during the visit.

The Nollywood icon also led those present in prayer, asking for strength and recovery for his ailing colleague.

Watch the emotional moment Pete Edochie visits and breaks down in tears after reuniting with Emmanuel Armah here:

Reactions trail Pete Edochie's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@afuakalin stated

"Her the last time I saw this man he was doing so well ahhahahah God heal him"

@zeek_buabe shared:

"Daddy Jehovah, please bestow your healing miracle upon people in situations like these in the name of Jesus, Amen!"

@bismark.28 noted:

"God please help and give us good women who will stand by us no matter what because life is full of uncertainties. Take heart mummy and may God give you strength. It’s sad"

@nettyonds wrote:

"I personally served Nii Armah when he walked into our offices for service somewhere in 2010...oooh gosh, thick and tall and handsome with his beautiful daughter...so what happened? Oh life...sending divine healing prayers and well wishes his way"

Edochie offers financial support and prayed with those present for his colleague’s recovery. Photo: @peteedochie/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng