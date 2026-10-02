Ademola Lookman has scored only one goal in seven appearances for Atletico Madrid in the 2026/27 season

Diego Simeone benched the Nigeria forward for the Madrid derby on September 20, turning to other attacking options

Lookman also went without a goal or assist in Nigeria's two AFCON 2027 qualifying matches in September

Ademola Lookman is under growing pressure at Atlético Madrid, with a modest run of form and a packed attacking squad combining to test the Nigeria international's grip on a regular starting place under Diego Simeone.

The 27-year-old joined the Spanish club from Atalanta carrying a strong reputation as one of Europe's most effective wide attackers.

Ademola Lookman could be at risk of losing his spot in the Atletico Madrid team this season after a slow start to the 2026/27 campaign. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

His early impact at Atlético lived up to that billing, but the numbers from the current campaign tell a different story.

According to Transfermarkt, Lookman has scored just one goal from seven appearances, accumulating 460 minutes of action in the 2026/27 season.

Crowded competition for Lookman at Atlético

The summer transfer window brought fresh faces to the Wanda Metropolitano, and Simeone now has considerable depth across his forward line.

Julián Álvarez, Alexander Sørloth and Jonathan David are all available as recognised strikers, while Álex Baena, Giuliano Simeone and Kang-in Lee add further options in the wide and creative roles that Lookman typically occupies.

The clearest sign of where things stand came during the Madrid derby against Real Madrid on September 20.

Simeone named Jonathan David in his starting lineup alongside Giuliano Simeone, Baena and Kang-in Lee. Lookman, along with Álvarez, was named on the bench.

In previous form, Lookman's ability to play as a second striker or across either wing would have made him a near-certainty to start such a high-profile fixture.

The Nigerian forward entered the match in the 67th minute with Atlético already two goals ahead.

Lookman helped Simeone's side hold on for a 2-1 victory but according to stats seen on Flashscore, contributed little in the 23 minutes he was on the pitch, recording zero shots, losing possession three times and touching the ball just 17 times.

Lookman struggles for Super Eagles too

Lookman's difficulties at club level were not offset by a strong showing with the Super Eagles during the September international break.

The 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year winner started both of Nigeria's opening AFCON 2027 qualifying fixtures, against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau but ended the double-header without a goal or an assist.

In the first match against Madagascar in Uyo on September 25, Lookman played 69 minutes.

He had a shot blocked and provided the cross from which Calvin Bassey forced a save, but he was substituted before Moses Usor scored the winning goal.

Four days later in Bissau, Lookman tested goalkeeper Fernando Embadjé twice within the opening 14 minutes, including a left-footed effort set up by Alex Iwobi.

Both were saved, and he was replaced in the 68th minute as Nigeria went on to lose 3-0.

With competitive club action resuming and another international window on the horizon, Lookman faces a defining stretch in his season.

His output at both club and country level has been modest, and the pool of attackers ready to take his place continues to grow.

Simeone sends bold message to Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Simeone’s public backing of Lookman ahead of Atletico Madrid’s derby against Real Madrid.

Lookman has scored just once in seven appearances this season, but Simeone says his ability to beat defenders in tight spaces makes him indispensable.

Source: Legit.ng