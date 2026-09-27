Nollywood crime thriller Black Market has secured a Guinness World Records title after 51,000 people watched the film at one location in Lagos

The historic screening at Tafawa Balewa Square surpassed the previous record of 43,624 viewers set in the Philippines in 2015

Thousands of movie lovers stayed through the screening as the cast and organisers celebrated the record-breaking moment with cheers and fireworks

Nollywood has made history after Black Market set a new Guinness World Records title for the largest attendance at a film screening in a single location.

The feat was achieved on Saturday at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, where 51,000 qualifying viewers watched the crime thriller.

Black Market secures a Guinness World Records title after 51,000 people watched the film at one location in Lagos. Photos: @dadaomowunmi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lagos crowd breaks 2015 record

Movie lovers began arriving at TBS from as early as 2 pm, with long queues forming around the venue before the main screening commenced at about 7 pm.

The turnout surpassed the previous record of 43,624 viewers, set in 2015 when Iglesia Ni Cristo screened Felix Manalo at the Philippine Arena in the Philippines.

Although Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat announced an attendance figure of 64,000, Guinness World Records clarified that only those who remained from the beginning to the end of the movie were eligible for the record.

That left 51,000 viewers as the official qualifying figure.

The announcement was met with cheers and fireworks at TBS as the organisers celebrated the achievement.

Directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay, Black Market follows five women involved in cross-border smuggling whose lives take a dramatic turn after one of their daughters is kidnapped.

The film was produced in collaboration with FilmOne Studios, Signet Ring Studios and Switch Visuals Production, with stars including Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Lateef Adedimeji, Omowunmi Dada, Scarlet Gomez and Susan Pwajok.

Watch the X video of the moment Black Market sets a new World Record here:

Reactions trail Black Market's new feat

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@keennyola stated:

"51,000 people showing up is huge. The record is one thing, but the community behind it is what makes this moment special. Congratulations."

@amandaoruh shared:

"I'm elated for you all. Super glad to have witnessed this. You all deserve this win Congratulations my queen"

@_stvyn noted:

"Congrats o...but I don't understand Nigerians love with Guiness World records. Same way over 10k people left their homes to go watch someone cook rice"

Black Market was produced in collaboration with FilmOne Studio, with stars including Omowunmi Dada. Photo: @omowunmidada/IG.

Source: Instagram

Omowunmi Dada flaunts curves in Ankara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omowunmi Dada, the brown-skinned beauty, reminded fans that slaying is second nature to her.

Omowunmi posted an Instagram reel showing off a mini dress look. The famous fish scale in yellow and black print is a viral Ankara print to rock, and the actress delivered it in style.

Source: Legit.ng