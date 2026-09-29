Dinna Osayi shared a heartfelt appreciation post as online debate swirled around her husband's sermon on Nigeria's spiritual calling

Apostle Arome Osayi sparked a storm after arguing that Nigeria carries a divine mandate that goes beyond economic struggles

Social media figures VeryDarkMan and Solomon Buchi both pushed back against the apostle's position with sharp critiques

Dinna Osayi, wife of Apostle Arome Osayi, has shared a warm and reflective message with her followers, even as her husband's recent sermon continues to generate fierce debate across Nigerian social media.

Apostle Arome’s wife breaks her silence after husband’s controversial message on Nigeria. Credit: @apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Her post came at the close of the International Lioness Conference 2026, organised by the Remnant Christian Network (RCN). Addressing attendees and supporters, Dinna wrote:

"What a journey it has been! As we return to our various places, may the fire that has been kindled continue to burn. May the altar of prayer remain continually ablaze, and may the fruits of these moments continue to speak in our lives, families, communities, and nations. This may be the end of the conference, but it is not the end of the assignment. We go forth carrying the burden, the fire, and the conviction to PRAY WITHOUT CEASING! Until we gather again, keep praying, keep standing, and keep burning."

What Apostle Arome Osayi Said About Nigeria

The attention around the Osayi household intensified after Apostle Arome delivered a striking sermon at the International Eagles Conference (IEC) 2026, in which he positioned Nigeria as a nation with a unique end-time spiritual assignment from God.

He argued that the country's hardships are not simply the result of poor governance or failed institutions, but a form of spiritual preparation for a greater global role.

Apostle Arome’s wife sends message after husband’s controversial remarks about Nigeria. Credit: @apostlearome

Source: Instagram

He also urged ministers not to measure Nigeria's destiny through the lens of its economic challenges.

"Our calling as a nation is revival. God wants to generate something from here that He will export to the nations of the world. This is His covenant with this nation. We are a key player, we are a stakeholder in end time matters. We are not seeing beyond the Naira, we are not seeing beyond Aso Rock. He is using the ground to mature you so that He can send you to the place where you will manifest the strength of your scepter. We will not retreat! We will not surrender," he said.

See Apostle Arome's wife's message:

VDM and Solomon Buchi Push Back

The sermon drew sharp responses from two prominent voices. Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, argued that Nigeria's heavy reliance on spiritual solutions has come at the cost of real technological and innovative progress.

While acknowledging that Nigerians are intellectually capable, he maintained that this potential is rarely channelled productively, and defended those who travel abroad to develop technical skills.

Social commentator Solomon Buchi raised a different concern, questioning the moral weight behind claims of Nigeria's Christian identity. He pointed to the contradiction between the country's high density of churches and its persistent culture of corruption and dishonesty, suggesting that the Church in Nigeria has lost much of its ethical credibility over time.

Source: Legit.ng