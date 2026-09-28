An old video of Apostle Arome Osayi resurfaced online amid his ongoing clash with controversial activist Verydarkman

In the recording, the cleric addressed bloggers and those he said were trying to silence him, referencing context and scripture

The video was reportedly filmed at a programme in Ibadan just days before VDM publicly dragged the cleric online

An old video of Apostle Arome Osayi has gone viral amid his public feud with controversial activist Verydarkman (VDM), with many Nigerians suggesting the cleric appeared to have anticipated the backlash that was coming.

The footage, which surfaced on Monday, 28 September 2026, was originally recorded at a programme in Ibadan. What made it particularly striking to viewers is that it was filmed just days before VDM publicly went after the apostle online.

Reactions as Apostle Arome Osayi's old video resurfaces amid VDM saga. Photo credit@apostelaromeosay/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

What Apostle Arome Osayi said

In the clip, the cleric addressed what he described as paid bloggers who he claimed were monitoring his statements and deliberately stripping his words of context to misrepresent him.

The cleric argued that scripture holds a minimum standard for ministry, and that removing a statement from its surrounding context can distort its meaning entirely. He used the biblical example of "stolen water is sweet" to illustrate how isolated verses can be weaponised.

Apostle Arome Osayi continues trending amid saga with VDM. Photo credit@aromeosayi

Source: Instagram

"They like taking one statement; every truth exists in a context, so they take a window that is dissociated from its context and try to present it," he said. He went further to credit his critics with boosting his profile, adding: "The publicity I had in Nigeria came from people who felt they wanted to shut me up. They gave me publicity I cannot pay for because I am approved unto God. Thank you for the publicity; we are looking at greater partnerships in days to come."

VDM's drag and the online reaction

VDM had publicly challenged Osayi's claim that God designated Nigeria as a missionary and praying nation, going on to mock the cleric's appearance. The criticism sparked widespread debate among Nigerians, with opinions divided along religious and social lines.

The resurfaced video only intensified the conversation, with several followers noting that Osayi's earlier words read almost like a prophecy about the conflict that followed.

Here is the Instagram video of Apostle Arome speaking about plans against him:

Here are some of the reactions from social media users:

@josephine_aji commented:

"Funny enough, he said this in a program that happened few days before the clip that is going viral now. It is well"

@ralph_newrevelation said:

"The frustration from the Government policies is their problems. But they're now looking for a way to blame the church and pastors."

@teelaws wrote:

"My understanding deepened by listening to Apostle Arome"

@monda_yadeoye shared:

"I was live in this programme at Ibadan let dem talk."

@olamiotan.opeyemi stated:

"More of GOD Daddy. The LORD keeps you sir ."

@sophiauwomano reacted:

"When I saw the drag everywhere, especially that of VDM, I just remembered this sermon at Ibadan. These people don't know what they are doing honestly"

Bishop Ibro Zion on VDM and Apostle Arome

Legit.ng reported that Bishop Ibro Zion publicly called out Verydarkman over remarks the activist made about Apostle Arome Osayi, accusing him of crossing a line in his comments about the prominent clergyman.

Zion defended Arome’s background in Nigeria’s petrochemical industry and also backed his views concerning Nigeria’s potential role in the end-time Christian revival.

In making his case, Bishop Zion highlighted several Nigerian ministers whom he said have made a significant impact globally. He also argued that churches contribute more to Nigeria’s development than the federal government, adding another dimension to the ongoing discussion about the influence and contributions of religious institutions in the country.

Source: Legit.ng