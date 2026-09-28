Gospel singer Femi Lazarus publicly defended Apostle Arome Osayi after his sermon on Nigeria's spiritual calling sparked fierce backlash online

Apostle Arome stirred controversy by arguing that Nigeria's struggles are rooted in spiritual opposition, drawing sharp criticism from prominent voices

Social commentators VeryDarkMan and Solomon Buchi weighed in with strong opposing views on religion's role in Nigeria's development

Gospel singer Femi Lazarus has weighed in on the heated debate surrounding a recent sermon by Apostle Arome Osayi, urging Christians to disagree with each other respectfully rather than resort to mockery and personal attacks.

Femi Lazarus responds to Apostle Arome’s sermon about Nigeria’s prophetic calling. Credit: @femilazarus, @apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Lazarus took to social media to call for restraint, making clear that disagreement does not justify tearing down a fellow believer. In his words:

"We will not always agree. Preachers will not always be right. Context matters, and we must learn to extend grace always. Apostle Arome is ours. A gift to the body. That attack on him and mockery is unacceptable. We can disagree while maintaining ethical boundaries. Unfortunately, this is what we get when we in the body ourselves tear each other down. Apostle Arome is a gift; we can disagree honourably."

What Apostle Arome said

The controversy began after Apostle Arome Osayi delivered a sermon in which he argued that Nigeria possesses a divine calling that extends far beyond its economic and political difficulties.

During his address, Osayi cautioned against reducing Nigeria's identity to comparisons with manufacturing powerhouses like China, insisting that nations carry unique spiritual mandates.

He also tied the country's persistent challenges to spiritual opposition and called on ministers to deepen their preparation for greater spiritual responsibilities.

The sermon quickly attracted criticism from several prominent figures online, each challenging the cleric's position from a different angle.

VDM and Solomon Buchi push back

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, offered one of the more pointed responses.

He argued that a culture of miracle-centred religion has held Nigeria back from meaningful innovation and technological progress.

Femi Lazarus speaks after Apostle Arome’s controversial sermon on Nigeria goes viral. Credit: @femilazarus

Source: Instagram

While acknowledging that Nigerians are intellectually capable, he lamented that this potential is rarely channelled productively, and went on to defend those who travel abroad to acquire technical skills and return home to apply them.

Social commentator Solomon Buchi framed his concerns around morality and civic conduct.

He questioned how a nation with such a high concentration of churches continues to grapple with widespread corruption and dishonesty. Buchi recalled an era when being a Christian carried a strong association with integrity, arguing that this reputation has since faded considerably.

The debate reflects a recurring tension in Nigerian public discourse around the role of religion in the nation's development, with voices on both sides holding firm to their convictions.

See the post Femi Lazarus made on Instagram:

Apostle Arome Osayi's church member apologises for cheating

Legit.ng reported that a church member identified as Zamo Abraham mounted the pulpit to publicly confess to being unfaithful to his wife, Mbameng Christiana, in front of the congregation.

During his testimony, Zamo explained that his wife had discovered his affairs on multiple occasions, including once finding a woman identified as Gladys Pintus in his hotel room.

Despite his infidelity, he said his wife remained with him and continued to pray for him. The couple later renewed their vows, while Apostle Arome’s response to the testimony sparked widespread reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng