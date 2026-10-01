The Ghana Football Association confirmed it parted ways with Carlos Queiroz following back-to-back AFCON qualifying defeats

Ghana suffered a humiliating home loss to Gambia, surrendering a two-goal lead to fall 4-2 in front of their own fans

Queiroz issued a farewell message to the Ghana football community, as he leaves after seven matches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with head coach Carlos Queiroz after the Black Stars lost their first two matches of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The GFA published a statement attributed to Queiroz confirming the end of his role, following defeats to Ivory Coast and Gambia that put Ghana's qualification hopes under immediate pressure.

Ghana FA sacks Carlos Queiroz after poor start to AFCON 2027 qualifier. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The home defeat to Gambia proved to be the breaking point. Ghana led by two goals but ultimately fell 4-2 on their own turf, a result that brought the situation to a head and accelerated the decision to end the Portuguese coach's contract.

Queiroz's message to Ghana

In his farewell message released by the GFA, Queiroz said:

“I came to Ghana determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars and support the development of the country's talent.

“Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end.

“I leave with respect, gratitude and pride.”

Queiroz took over the Black Stars in June following Otto Addo's departure. His time in charge was brief, with only a friendly against Wales available as preparation before leading Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team advanced to the Round of 32.

He had initially signalled his intention to leave after the World Cup, but following discussions with the GFA, he agreed to continue for the AFCON qualifiers. That decision ultimately ended with the two damaging losses that led to his exit, as Ghana look set to miss second consecutive AFCON.

Across seven matches in charge, Queiroz's record stood at one win, two draws, and four losses. His sole victory came against Panama during the World Cup.

Why Ghana travelled on Air Force plane

Legit.ng previously explained why Black Stars travelled on Ghana Air Force plane for the away game against the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars flew directly to Bouake on an Airbus CASA C295 military transport plane to cut down logistical and financial issues with the trip.

Source: Legit.ng