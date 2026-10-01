The UK government published guidance clarifying who is exempt from visa and ETA requirements when travelling to Britain in 2026

It is noteworthy that the exemption covers two specific categories of travellers linked to official state visits

The guidance is published on the UK government's official website and applies only to recognised heads of state

The United Kingdom government has confirmed that two categories of travellers can enter Britain without a visa or an electronic travel authorisation (ETA), according to official guidance published on the UK government's website.

The exemption applies specifically to individuals travelling in an official capacity and those accompanying them, and it also means the affected persons are not subject to immigration control upon arrival in the UK.

UK names two groups who can enter Britain without needing a visa or ETA. Photo credit: AlxeyPnferov, Loenardo Munoz

Source: Getty Images

UK entry without visa: Who qualifies for the exemption

According to the UK government's official guidance, the two categories that qualify are:

1. A serving sovereign or a head of state recognised by the UK government travelling to the UK.

2. A private servant accompanying a sovereign or head of state on a visit to the UK.

The guidance makes clear that recognition by the UK government is a condition for a sovereign or head of state to benefit from the exemption.

This means not every foreign leader automatically qualifies — only those whose status is formally acknowledged by the British government.

UK entry without visa: What the exemption covers

Those who fall within either category are exempt from the requirement to obtain a standard visitor visa or an ETA before travelling to Britain.

The ETA is a pre-travel permission that most nationals from visa-exempt countries now need before entering the UK, introduced as part of the country's updated border security measures.

Sovereigns, recognised heads of state, and their private servants bypass both of these requirements entirely.

The guidance does not specify any time limit on the exemption or place conditions on the length of the visit, provided the travel falls within an official context.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed the countries whose citizens can enter without a visa under its S2 Healthcare Scheme.

People exempt from UK immigration control

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had identified the categories of people who are exempt from its immigration control.

According to the guidance, exemptions from immigration control are determined by what a person is coming to do in the UK and their official position, not the type of travel document they hold.

The Home Office identified six non-armed forces categories of people who qualify for exemption from UK immigration control.

Source: Legit.ng