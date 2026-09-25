BBNaija's Tochi Okechukwu sparked a conversation online after sharing his strong stance on early marriage for women

The former housemate argued that young women pushed into marriage too soon risk losing their identity and ambitions

Tochi stressed that timing is key, calling on young women to build themselves before settling down

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tochi Okechukwu has waded into the conversation around early marriage, sharing a passionate opinion about how it can derail the futures of young women.

In a post on his Instagram page, Tochi declared that he has long opposed early marriage for women, arguing that young girls deserve the chance to discover themselves and build their potential before taking on the roles of wife and mother.

BBNaija’s Tochi speaks on marriage, urges young women to wait for the right time. Credit: @tochi.official

Source: Instagram

"I have always been an advocate against early marriage in women," he wrote, setting the tone for what became a pointed and heartfelt message.

Tochi on Dreams and Identity

The former reality star painted a vivid picture of what he believes is at stake when young women are rushed into marriage. According to him, ambitions quietly get buried under the weight of domestic responsibilities.

"When a young woman is pushed into marriage and having babies too early, her dreams usually have to take a back seat," he stated.

He went further, warning that a woman's entire sense of self can become swallowed up by the identity of being someone's spouse, rather than her own person.

"A girl who could have grown up to become a doctor, a successful businesswoman, or a leader end up having her entire life reduced to just being known as 'the wife of Chima Solar Enterprise,'" he wrote.

Timing Matters, Tochi Says

Tochi was careful to clarify that his position is not anti-marriage. He described marriage as a good thing but insisted that the timing of it makes all the difference.

BBNaija Tochi cautions women against marrying too early. Credit: @tochi.official

Source: Instagram

His advice to young women was clear: finish school, develop skills, and achieve financial independence before walking down the aisle.

He framed self-sufficiency not as a reason to avoid marriage, but as the right foundation to enter it from.

The post quickly drew attention online, with many users weighing in on whether his view reflects a progressive stance or oversimplifies the complex social pressures that drive early marriage across many communities.

See the Instagram post made by BBNaija Tochi:

BBNaija Uriel's relationship with Whitemoney

Uriel spoke on the relationship between her and Whitemoney. In a video making the rounds online, the reality show star revealed that Whitemoney wanted to date her outside the house, but she refused.

Not stopping there, Uriel, the second housemate to be evicted, explained that despite knowing Whitemoney outside the house, he really disappointed her on the show.

She explained that perhaps he underestimated her when it came to cooking because she was raised in London.

Source: Legit.ng