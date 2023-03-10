BBNaija reality star Phyna has been unveiled as one of the latest cast on actress Destiny Etiko’s upcoming movie

Destiny recently shared a video showing the moment she picked up the reality star after she arrived at Asaba airport

The new video has excited fans and followers of the stars as many anticipate the release of the new movie project, while others commented on Phyna's outfit

Days after popular crossdresser James Brown joined the cast of her upcoming movie, actress Destiny Etiko has unveiled Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Phyna as the latest to join the project.

Destiny took to her Instagram page to share a video showing the moment she picked up Phyna after she arrived at Asaba airport.

Phyna is set to feature in Destiny Etiko's movie and has arrived Asaba. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial @unusualphyna

In the video, the two, who were excited over their meeting, exchanged pleasantries before jumping into the car.

Captioning the video, Destiny wrote:

“Our BBN Phyna is here for DESTINY ETIKO’s FILM You are welcome darling.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko's video with Phyna

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, as some netizens shared their thought on Phyna's outfit. Check them out below:

khairsadiq:

"My fav meets her fav. Phyna the winner! When Destiny says our winner she really meant it because she with Phynation went all out for Phyna. We screamed together when Phyna was announced the winner❤️❤️. It’s finally happening DESTINY X PHYNA."

ruby_ojiakor

"Wooooow baby u’re extremely doing great I envy you sis."

officialadaorachukwuma:

"You are doing so Well nne.@destinyetikoofficial God's grace."

dr_success_john:

"Yesoooo our queen is here in town."

princessvtwins:

"If humbleness was a person ✊ I love you always."

casandrapaulah:

"Thanks for loving our girl."

__your_babygurl____:

"No hate bug joggers with hills naaa.

pinky_prada:

"Phyna not that shoe for the dress girl common."

ohhnyii:

"Heels on joggers??"

Destiny Etiko shares fun video of her with James Brown

In an earlier report via Legit.ng, Destiny Etiko took to her Instagram page to share a video showing when she picked up James Brown after his arrival as they exchanged pleasantries.

Sharing the video, an excited Etiko added a caption that read:

“James Brown is in town for Destiny Etiko’s production It’s gonna be lit You welcome sweetheart ❤️.”

Reacting, someone said:

"This movie will be full of Wahala pro max."

