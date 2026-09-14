Just In: Court Takes Action on Suit Accusing Nigerian Army of Debt
- A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt adjourned a case involving 3 houseboat firms claiming 26 months of unpaid rental fees from the Nigerian Army
- The third defendant, Commander of JTF Operation Delta Safe, reportedly requested an out-of-court settlement before the adjournment
- The lawyer representing the first defendant denied any knowledge of the proposed settlement arrangement
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The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has fixed October 22, 2026, as the date to receive a settlement report in a suit filed by three indigenous companies against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and other defendants.
The three plaintiff companies, Peaches Integrated Services Limited, Godswm Industrial Services Limited, and Etucok Integrated Services, went to court over what they described as 26 months of unpaid rental fees owed by the Nigerian Army. The firms, which operate as houseboat contractors, are seeking a court order compelling the defendants to pay the outstanding amounts accrued over that period.
Settlement bid before Justice Pam
When the case came up for hearing on Monday, counsel for the plaintiffs, Mr Rueben Wanogho, informed the court that the Commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe, named as the third defendant in the suit, had reached out to request an amicable resolution and asked the court to allow the parties time to pursue that path.
The presiding judge, Justice Stephen Daylop Pam, granted the request and adjourned proceedings until October 22, directing the parties to report back on the outcome of any settlement discussions.
However, the lawyer representing the first defendant, I. K. Diri, told the court he was unaware of any such settlement proposal, adding a note of uncertainty to the reported out-of-court talks.
Nigerian Army: Case background
The defendants in the suit include the AGF, the CDS, and the Commander of JTF Operation Delta Safe. The three plaintiff companies are alleging that despite providing houseboat services to the Nigerian Army over an extended period, payments covering 26 months were never made. No verdict or ruling on the substantive claims has been delivered, as the matter is now pending the outcome of the proposed settlement discussions.
Moment Nigerian Army displays helicopter drills
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have started reacting to the trending video of the display of rescue drilling by the Nigerian Army Aviation with helicopters at the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.
The video of the moment, which was shared by Zagazola Makama, a security expert and analyst, was described as "Crazy display of rescue by the Nigerian Army Aviation at the NADCEL 2026."
The helicopter drills were part of the grand finale of the celebration of the 163rd anniversary of the Nigerian Army, which was held on Monday, July 6.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng