ITF Director-General Dr Afiz Ogun brought together artisans from all 36 states and the FCT in Abuja under the NARHI initiative

The meeting centred on the SUPA programme and concerns that fake artisans had been accessing government support meant for genuine tradespeople

A presidential aide also announced plans to invite artisans nationwide to the 2026 National Industrial Manpower Summit, NIMS 2.0

Abuja, FCT - The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, has convened artisans from Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja for a meeting tied to the Nigeria Artisans for the Renewed Hope Initiative (NARHI).

The gathering at the Skills House in Abuja focused on the Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) Programme and how to ensure that government support under the scheme reaches only genuine tradespeople.

ITF Director-General Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun addresses artisans from Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT during the NARHI meeting in Abuja. Photo credit: ITF

Source: UGC

ITF Tightens Screening After Discovering Fake Artisans

Dr Ogun told attendees that the fund had revised its screening process following findings that some applicants who identified as artisans had no real knowledge of their claimed trades.

"We found welders who could not explain what an electrode is, mechanics who did not understand carburetors, and tailors who could not explain basic clothing techniques," he said.

As a corrective measure, ITF area offices have been directed to work with artisans' associations that state governors formally recognise. Dr Ogun said this step is designed to protect the integrity of SUPA and make sure support flows to the right people.

He also spoke about the Skills House, calling it "the home of skills" and encouraging artisans to use the facility to sharpen their abilities and address challenges in their respective trades.

Dr Ogun noted that the 2025 edition of SUPA was an improvement on 2024, and said he expects the 2026 edition to raise the bar further. He linked the programme to the broader goal of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, which he described as making Nigerian artisans competitive at a global level.

Presidential Aide Announces NIMS 2.0 Summit

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development, Hon. Adamson Oluwatosin Ayinde, also addressed the artisans at the event.

He asked those present to return to their home states and share information about what the Tinubu administration has delivered so far. Ayinde also announced that formal invitations would be extended to artisans across the country to participate in the 2026 National Industrial Manpower Summit, known as NIMS 2.0, which will centre on building Nigeria's industrial workforce.

Artisans from across Nigeria gather at the Skills House in Abuja for discussions on strengthening the SUPA programme. Photo credit: ITF

Source: UGC

FG Approves ₦3.6bn for 200k Tailors Under ITF Skills Scheme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government approved ₦3.6 billion to support about 200,000 tailors under the ITF's Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) Programme, in a major push to strengthen small businesses, expand employment opportunities and build a globally competitive artisan workforce.

The intervention, targeted at one of Nigeria’s largest artisan groups, forms part of the federal government’s broader strategy to improve technical and vocational skills while helping small enterprises grow into sustainable businesses.

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr Afiz Ogun, announced the approval during the nationwide screening of applicants for the 2026 edition of the SUPA Programme in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng