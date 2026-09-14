A female fan accused Nollywood actor Charles Okocha of sliding into her DMs on August 2 last year and calling her an "ugly moron"

The lady said she had never insulted the actor and was left emotionally broken after he allegedly read her follow-up messages but did not respond

Fans online were divided, with many suggesting the lady may have insulted Charles in his comment section before the alleged DM

A female fan has publicly accused Nollywood actor Charles Okocha of sending her a hurtful message, saying the incident left her emotionally devastated for months.

In a video that began circulating on social media on September 14, 2026, the woman claimed that on August 2 of the previous year, Charles Okocha, popularly known as Mr Phenomenal and Algorithm, entered her direct messages and called her "an ugly moron."

Female fan calls out Charles Okocha over an alleged attack and emotional distress. Photo: charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Sharing a screenshot of the DM, the female fan said she initially assumed the message came from a fake account but confirmed it was his verified page.

"I texted him, I was like, 'Sir, I think you are mistaking me for somebody else,'" she said in the video.

Fan says she loved Charles Okocha's content

The lady was emphatic that she had always been a respectful follower of the actor.

She said she never insulted him in the comment section, always left positive remarks on his posts, and genuinely enjoyed his humour. She described herself as someone who does not provoke or disrespect elders online.

According to her, what made the experience particularly painful was that the alleged attack came from someone she admired.

She said she was used to random internet users making unkind remarks about her appearance but had never expected such words from a celebrity like Charles Okocha.

"I was not expecting that insult to come from a celebrity like that, because I believe that he knows better," she said.

She added that after processing the message, she spiralled into a period of depression, even consulting her mother for reassurance.

"My mummy said no, that she did not give birth to an ugly child," she recalled.

The lady also noted that Charles Okocha read her follow-up messages but never responded, which deepened her distress.

Watch the fan call out Charles Okocha below in the video:

Fans react to the lady's claim against Charles Okocha

The video drew sharp reactions online, with many commenters questioning her version of events and her timing, given that nearly a year had passed since the alleged incident.

@larryameh wrote:

"This girl talk rude about Charles in the comment section, that's why she didn't come out to talk till it got to a full year so that Charles would forget her offense, if you ask Charles he won't remember what the girl does again.... Charles is not a fullllll or a mad man to just search for your name and insult you ....he prolly slide into her dm from her comments"

@ctokoye commented:

"For someone who is affected still bringing up case online!! I believe you just want to finish yourself completely. As you fine reach you still need online validation???"

@____big_roy said:

"You are looking for engagements and you got it. Now let that convo slide."

@denco_joy wrote:

"Thr girl most have insulted him in his comment section.... And she dom forget"

@jmanspecialoffical_wealth added:

"Check maybe u self abuse am for him comment session😂so because he is a celebrity that is why its afrected u??"

@xofiaplug asked:

"Which one dey pain u...he no respond?"

@joe.the_ghost_driver questioned:

"So why coming out now 🙄 after a year na so una go dey misbehave 🙄🙄🙄"

Female fan accuses Charles Okocha of an alleged attack in viral social media video. Photo: charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Charles Okocha denies biting Portable in celebrity boxing match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Charles Okocha dismissed Portable's claim that he bit him during their boxing rematch, insisting that wearing a mouth guard made the allegation impossible.

The actor mocked the singer's accusation and urged him to accept defeat after officials reportedly disqualified him for breaking the contest's rules.

Charles maintained that Portable lost the match because of his actions and not because of any foul play.

Source: Legit.ng