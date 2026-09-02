Both of Megan Thee Stallion's parents were part of Houston's rap scene — and both died before her career peaked. Her mother, Holly Thomas (stage name Holly-Wood), passed away from brain cancer in March 2019. Her father, Joseph Pete Jr., died of a heart attack when Megan was just 15.

Megan Thee Stallion's parents both rapped, and she lost her mom to brain cancer in 2019. Photo: @Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion was born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete on February 15, 1995, in San Antonio, Texas, and raised in Houston, the daughter of Holly Aleece Thomas and Joseph Pete.

Her mother's name was Holly Thomas, who also rapped for a time under the name "Holly-Wood."

Megan made the heart-wrenching decision in 2019 to take her mother off life support after a series of debilitating seizures left her unresponsive; Thomas, at 47, had been battling a brain tumour.

Joseph Pete Jr. passed away after suffering a heart attack when Megan was 15, during her freshman year of high school.

Thomas died in March 2019 from a brain tumour, leaving the rapper without any living parents.

Profile summary

Full name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Date of birth 15 February 1995 Age (as of August 2026) 31 Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Profession Rapper, songwriter, actress

Who are Megan Thee Stallion's parents?

Megan Thee Stallion was born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete to Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr. Soon after Megan's birth, her father went to prison.

Megan and her mother lived in South Park, in Houston, and then Pearland, Texas during her childhood. Both parents were figures in Houston's underground rap world, and their influence on Megan's artistry runs deep.

Megan Thee Stallion's ethnicity

Megan is of African-American descent, and her nationality is American. She repeatedly refers to herself as Creole. As an African-American rapper, she brings a unique perspective to the hip-hop scene, blending Southern influences with modern rap to create a distinct sound.

Megan Thee Stallion's mother: Holly Thomas (Holly-Wood)

Who was Holly Thomas?

Holly Thomas was a rap member of the Screwed Up Click collective. Under the stage name Holly-Wood, she released many songs between 2001 and 2007. She was also a bill collector and, later, Megan's manager.

Under her mother's management company, Pretty Time Entertainment Management, Megan first began to gain notoriety after meeting super producer TA and releasing her first single "Like a Stallion" in April 2016.

Holly's influence on Megan's music

Holly-Wood was the single biggest inspiration behind Megan's career.

"Holly-Wood is the first female rapper I've ever known, and I've ever seen." — Megan Thee Stallion, Vulture, 2019

Megan's early passion for music developed while sitting in on many of her mother's studio sessions. "I knew I wanted to be a rapper when I was, like, 5," Megan told ESSENCE.

It was Thomas — who was a rapper herself — who suggested that her daughter wait until she was 21 to fully pursue her rap career, given that her lyrics were far too suggestive for a younger audience.

Holly Thomas's death

Thomas was also the "Savage" rapper's manager until she passed away in March 2019 at age 47 due to a cancerous brain tumour. Megan was 24 years old at the time.

Megan lost her mum Holly Thomas to a brain tumour in March 2019. In her film Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, the star recalls the time Thomas, 47, began having "back-to-back seizures," leaving Megan "in shambles."

Megan recalled through tears: "Once I realized she wasn't coming back, I was just like, 'I can't keep her like this.' Because I know she wouldn't have wanted to stay like this. So I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she just passed the next day."

The artist powered through despite experiencing immense grief and was back on the stage performing three weeks after Holly died.

Reflecting on her loss years later, Megan opened up on The Ebro Show in August 2022:

"At this point in my life, I really realized that my mama was really driving the car for a long time." — Megan Thee Stallion, The Ebro Show, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion's father: Joseph Pete Jr.

Did Megan Thee Stallion have a dad?

Yes. Her father, Joseph Pete Jr., was described as "a full-time hustler" and, according to Megan, missed the first eight years of her life while serving time behind bars on weapons charges.

She told Marie Claire,

"My dad was definitely my best friend, but for the first eight years of my life, he was in jail." Once he was released, everything changed, and they "were together every day."

Megan also noted that her father is the reason she has such high confidence and a great understanding of what to accept from people. She explained, "I saw how he treated my mom, and I saw how my dad treated me."

How did Joseph Pete Jr. die?

Joseph passed away after suffering a heart attack when Megan was 15, during her freshman year of high school. At the time, she had just started writing raps and had yet to share her talent with her parents or anyone else.

In her freshman year of high school, Megan lost her dad. Eight years later, in March 2019, her mum, who managed her career, died from cancer.

How Megan's parents shaped her career

Though Megan Thee Stallion's parents might not have been around to see her attain the height of her success as a musician, they were very instrumental in her journey to becoming a world-class rapper.

At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, she became the first female hip hop artist to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill did it in 1999.

In her documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, the rapper recounted the long, difficult nights she spent at her mother's bedside, hoping for a miracle before realising it was time to let go. The film, released on Prime Video in 2024, is the most candid account she has given of her family's story.

Megan has said of her mother:

"She was my best friend, my manager, she was my everything, and I know she's proud of me today."

FAQ

What happened to Megan Thee Stallion's parents?

The rapper was born to Holly and Joseph on 15 February 1995, and was raised in Houston, Texas. Though Joseph was imprisoned until Megan was 8 years old, she still had a close relationship with both parents. In her freshman year of high school, Megan lost her dad. Eight years later, in March 2019, her mum, who managed her career, died from cancer.

How old was Megan when her mum passed?

Megan Thee Stallion was 24 years old when her mother Holly Thomas died in March 2019. She made the heart-wrenching decision to take her mother off life support after a series of debilitating seizures left her unresponsive. Thomas had been battling a brain tumour, and doctors informed Megan that her mother's condition would not improve.

What is Megan Thee Stallion's ethnicity?

Megan Thee Stallion's ethnicity is entirely African-American, and she is deeply committed to representing and celebrating her heritage in everything she does. She also repeatedly refers to herself as Creole.

Is Megan Thee Stallion's father still alive?

No. Joseph Pete Jr. was released from prison after eight years and was killed during Megan's freshman year of high school. He died of a heart attack when she was 15.

Are Megan Thee Stallion's parents alive?

Neither parent is alive. Thomas died in March 2019 from a brain tumour, leaving the rapper without any living parents. Both passed away before her career reached its biggest heights.

Final word

Megan Thee Stallion's story is inseparable from her parents'. Holly Thomas gave her a front-row seat to rap from childhood; Joseph Pete Jr. gave her a standard of confidence she has never lowered. Losing both of them before she topped a single chart makes her success — and her resilience — all the more remarkable.

We also highlighted facts about Megan Thee Stallion's dating history, detailing her high-profile relationships with notable figures in music and sports. From her early romance with Moneybagg Yo to her recent split from Klay Thompson, the ups and downs of her love life reflect the complexities often faced by celebrities in the public eye.

Source: Legit.ng