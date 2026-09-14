A Nigerian lady known as Doyin_haven on X shared photos of herself in the UK after arriving to start a scholarship programme at the University of Reading

Doyin revealed that she ran a fundraiser and received donations, prayers, and support from people who helped make her journey possible

Her announcement on X drew widespread attention and warm reactions from Nigerians celebrating her achievement

A Nigerian lady who goes by the name Doyin_haven on X has shared the news of her arrival in the United Kingdom, where she is set to begin a scholarship programme at the University of Reading.

Writing on X, Doyin posted photos of herself in the UK and expressed deep gratitude to everyone who played a role in getting her there.

Nigerian lady shares photos after arriving in UK. Photo credit: @Doyin_haven/X.

Source: Twitter

Her message described the moment as one that carries enormous personal significance, and she made it clear that the journey was not one she made alone.

Doyin's Journey to the University of Reading

According to her post, Doyin ran a fundraiser ahead of her departure, and the donations, shares, and prayers she received from supporters were central to making the trip a reality.

She acknowledged each form of support individually, from those who contributed financially to those who simply spread the word or kept her in their prayers.

"I'm happy to announce that I have arrived safely in the UK to begin my scholarship programme at the University of Reading," she wrote.

She added that the generosity of her supporters was not lost on her and that she would not have reached this point without them.

Nigerians Celebrate Her Arrival Online

The post resonated widely on X, drawing congratulations and warm words from Nigerians who found her story both moving and inspiring.

Many celebrated not just her personal achievement but the spirit of community support that helped carry her to the UK.

The University of Reading, located in Berkshire, England, is a well-regarded institution with a strong international student community, making it a sought-after destination for Nigerian scholars pursuing postgraduate and research opportunities abroad.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng