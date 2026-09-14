The US government wrote to Nigeria's Minister of Marine and Blue Economy following a major maritime security milestone

US Assistant Secretary of State Frank Garcia Jr. praised Nigeria's port security and anti-terrorism compliance efforts

Minister Adegboyega Oyetola credited President Bola Tinubu's leadership for the breakthrough with Washington

The United States government has formally congratulated Nigeria over the removal of a 12-year Condition of Entry that had been placed on vessels sailing to American ports from Nigeria, saying the development will cut shipping costs and boost trade ties between the two nations.

In a letter directed to Nigeria's Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Frank Garcia Jr., described the achievement as proof of Nigeria's "sustained strengthening of port security and anti-terrorism compliance."

US congratulates Nigeria as shipping restriction lifts, boosting trade and port security. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages/officialABAT

Source: Getty Images

According to NTA, Garcia said the United States values its maritime and economic partnerships with Nigeria and looks forward to continued collaboration in promoting secure, efficient, and mutually beneficial trade between both countries.

How the condition of entry was lifted

The letter follows a decision by the United States Coast Guard, announced in August, to remove the long-standing security restriction that had for over a decade required vessels coming from Nigeria to meet additional scrutiny before entering American waters. The restriction had been a significant burden on shipping operators doing business between the two countries.

Garcia's correspondence to Oyetola represents Washington's formal endorsement of Nigeria's reform efforts, which officials say were sustained over multiple years and required consistent improvements to port security standards and compliance with international anti-terrorism frameworks.

Tinubu's administration takes credit

Oyetola, speaking on the milestone, credited President Bola Tinubu's leadership and the administration's decision to make the marine and blue economy a central part of Nigeria's economic agenda. According to the minister, that strategic prioritisation created the conditions necessary for Nigeria to meet the requirements that led Washington to lift the restriction.

The lifting of the Condition of Entry is expected to bring direct financial relief to shipping operators and open up smoother pathways for Nigerian maritime trade with the United States.

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