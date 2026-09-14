Australia's Distinguished Talent visa grants foreigners the right to live and work in the country permanently, with access to public healthcare

Visa holders can sponsor relatives to relocate to Australia and travel freely in and out of the country for up to five years

Applicants must be outside Australia at the time the visa is granted, and family members can be added to the application before a decision is made

Australia has outlined a range of benefits available to foreigners who successfully obtain its Distinguished Talent visa, covering everything from permanent residency to access to the national healthcare system.

Published on the official website of the Department of Home Affairs, the details shed light on what the visa offers and who qualifies to apply.

Australia lists 6 key benefits for foreigners with Distinguished Talent Visa. Photo: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Australia Distinguished Talent Visa covers

1. Successful applicants are granted permanent residency from the day the visa is issued.

2. This allows them to live, work, and study in Australia without restriction.

3. Holders are also entitled to enrol in Medicare, Australia's public health care scheme, giving them access to the same medical services available to Australian citizens.

4. Beyond healthcare, visa holders can sponsor certain relatives to come to Australia.

5. Visa holders can travel in and out of the country freely for a period of five years.

6. If eligible, they may also apply for Australian citizenship in due course.

It is worth noting, however, that newly arrived residents may face a waiting period before they can access some Australian Government payments and benefits.

Rules for Australia Distinguished Talent visa

Applicants may lodge their application from within or outside Australia, provided they are not in immigration clearance at the time. Crucially, the visa itself can only be granted while the applicant is outside Australia, meaning those already in the country would need to depart before the visa is formally approved. Those currently holding an eligible visa in Australia are advised to also consider their eligibility for the Distinguished Talent visa under subclass 858.

Family members can be included in the application and added at any stage before a final decision is reached. Applicants under 18 years of age may include a parent and members of that parent's family unit. All family members included in the application must satisfy Australia's health and character requirements.

The visa carries a base application fee for the main applicant, with additional charges applied for each family member included. Applicants aged 18 and above who do not meet the functional English requirement may be required to pay a second instalment fee of AUD 4,890. Additional costs may also arise for health checks, police certificates, and biometrics.

Processing times vary depending on individual circumstances, including the completeness of the application, how promptly applicants respond to requests for further information, and how long it takes to complete checks through external agencies covering health, character, and national security matters.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng