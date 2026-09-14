Gift Orban scored a hat-trick as Amedspor beat Istanbul Başakşehir 5-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, September 13

The Super Eagles invitee has now scored six goals in five league appearances since joining Amedspor on loan this summer

Orban's blistering form comes ahead of Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign, which opens against Madagascar on September 25

Gift Orban put in one of his finest performances of the season on Sunday, September 13, netting three second-half goals as Amedspor thrashed Istanbul Başakşehir 5-0 in the Turkish Super Lig at the Seyrantepe Spor Kompleksi Stadyumu 1.

The former Hellas Verona forward, currently at Amedspor on loan, opened his account for the afternoon seven minutes into the second half, meeting a cross from Furkan Soyalp with a powerful header into the bottom corner.

Gift Orban continued his fine start to the campaign in the Super Lig, scoring a hat-trick to inspire a resounding 5-0 victory over Istanbul Başakşehir. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug

Source: Getty Images

Two minutes later, he made it three for the hosts by converting a precise layoff from Ermal Krasniqi on the counter-attack, per Livescores.

Orban completed the treble with 15 minutes to play, again finishing from a Krasniqi pass to wrap up a commanding display.

Orban draws level with Osimhen on goals chart

The hat-trick moved Orban's tally for the campaign to six goals in five league appearances, a return that places him alongside Super Eagles captain Victor Osimhen at the top of the Nigerian scoring charts in Turkey.

Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray, had already scored six goals and provided two assists in four appearances, as seen on Transfermarkt, before picking up a hamstring injury that has sidelined him.

Orban's goals this season have come against Trabzonspor, Kasimpasa, and now Istanbul Başakşehir, quickly establishing him as one of the division's most dangerous forwards in the early weeks of the campaign.

AFCON qualifiers approach as Chelle weighs options

The timing of Orban's run of form could not be more significant for Nigeria.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has yet to name his final squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures, and Orban will be pushing hard for a recall based on his recent output.

With Osimhen's injury casting doubt over his availability, Chelle faces the task of finding a forward capable of leading the line in what is a critical double-header for the three-time African champions.

Nigeria open their Group L qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on September 25, before travelling to Morocco four days later to face Guinea-Bissau. The group also includes Tanzania.

The pressure on Chelle's side is considerable.

Having failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria's supporters and football federation will expect a strong start to the AFCON qualifying process, and the coach will need reliable firepower to deliver results.

Orban, with six goals and one assist already to his name this term, has made a compelling argument for his inclusion in the squad ahead of the September double-header.

Osimhen forced off injured for Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s groin injury after he was forced off during Galatasaray’s Istanbul derby against Basaksehir.

The Super Eagles striker had opened the scoring before signalling that he could not continue, raising fresh concerns over his fitness.

Source: Legit.ng