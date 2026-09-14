Babcock University has published its approved undergraduate tuition fees for the 2026/2027 academic session on its official website

The fee schedule covers programmes from 100 Level to 500 Level, with costs broken down by full year and first semester

Law, Computer Science, and Biochemistry are among the programmes listed, each carrying different fee structures across levels

Babcock University has published its official tuition fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, revealing what undergraduate students across various programmes are expected to pay.

The fees, listed on the university's admissions page, cover instructional costs from 100 Level through to 500 Level and are broken down into full-year and first-semester figures.

Babcock University posts its school fees. Photo credit: Babcock University

Source: UGC

Babcock University 2026/2027 fees for Law

Law remains one of the more expensive programmes at the Ilishan-Remo-based institution. A 100 Level Law student is expected to pay N2,251,987.00 for the full year, while students at 400 Level are billed N1,905,988.50 for the same period.

The figures indicate that tuition costs for Law students tend to decrease slightly as they progress through the programme, though they remain among the highest across all listed faculties.

Computer Science and Biochemistry fee breakdown

Computer Science falls under the Engineering and Computing category on the fee schedule. At 100 Level, the full-year instructional fee stands at N1,734,173.50, dropping to N1,635,228.60 by 400 Level.

Biochemistry, which is categorised separately, carries its own fee structure across levels. Prospective and returning students are advised to consult the full schedule directly on the Babcock University tuition and fees page for the precise figures applicable to their level.

The release of the 2026/2027 fee schedule gives families and prospective students the opportunity to plan financially ahead of the new academic year. Babcock University is a private Seventh-day Adventist institution and one of Nigeria's foremost private universities, known for its strict academic and conduct standards.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the Redeemer's University released its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering courses from 200 level to 500 level.

Redermer's University releases fees for Law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Redeemer’s University released its approved 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Biochemistry and Civil Engineering students. The published figures cover students from 200 level upwards, as the university did not include fees for 100-level students.

Law students face the highest listed fee, with 200-level charges rising above N3 million, while Biochemistry remains the most affordable of the three courses. Civil Engineering fees also cross the N2 million mark at some levels, giving prospective students plenty to consider before choosing a programme.

Source: Legit.ng