Popular Nigerian creator Peller responded to accusations that he got Carter Efe's TikTok account permanently banned on September 9, 2026

A resurfaced old clip of Peller urging his fans to mass-report Carter Efe's account reignited tensions between the two content creators

Peller pointed to Carter Efe's livestream behaviour as the real reason TikTok acted, while refusing to debunk the old video of himself

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has broken his silence after being blamed for the permanent suspension of fellow creator Carter Efe's TikTok account, which had amassed over 5.6 million followers.

Carter Efe's account was banned on September 9, 2026, with TikTok citing multiple violations of its community guidelines.

Peller responds to claims linking him to Carter Efe’s TikTok ban after account loses 5.6 million followers. Photo: peller089/carterefe

Source: Instagram

It was not the first time the skit maker and streamer had lost a significant TikTok page.

On the same day, an old clip of Peller resurfaced online showing him on his knees, calling on his followers to mass-report Carter Efe's account during one of their well-documented public feuds.

The timing of that clip's reappearance pointed fingers squarely at Peller.

Peller addresses Carter Efe's TikTok ban accusations

Rather than deny the clip outright, Peller chose a different approach.

Speaking in a video that circulated on September 10, he acknowledged seeing the accusations but shifted focus to Carter Efe's conduct during livestreams, referencing explicit behaviour he claimed TikTok would have taken action against regardless.

"I just saw a video where I'm being accused of banning somebody's account on TikTok. This person opens boxer on livestream and even do soapy on livestream. I'm not debunking it. He's a small boy. Let him face his challenges," Peller said.

His refusal to deny the old footage only added fuel to the conversation online, with many interpreting his response as indifference rather than innocence.

A long-running rivalry between Peller and Carter Efe

The two creators have clashed on multiple occasions in the past, from heated livestream confrontations to remarks Peller made about his relationship with his wife.

Their disputes have consistently attracted public attention and large online audiences.

Carter Efe, for his part, appeared unbothered in the immediate aftermath, taking to Instagram to share a music video rather than addressing the ban directly.

Fans, however, were far more vocal, expressing sympathy over the loss of such a large following while raising broader questions about mass-reporting culture and accountability for platform violations.

Watch Peller share the reason behind Carter Efe's TikTok account ban in the video below:

Fans react to Peller's response

@Threexixty360 commented:

"Matured reply."

@huntersboot wrote:

"Internet drama moves way too fast every single day!"

@linisexy88 said:

"If you didn't do it, there's no need to take responsibility for it. Let the facts speak for themselves."

@AlexG1179348 reacted:

"Tiktok ban everybody even na Peller, Jidex, Seun Pizzle, Mkido, Momma (many times), Smart Bm... People did not create stories, They did not accuse other people. Come spit turn people can not rest. Nuisance everywhere"

Peller reacts to Carter Efe’s TikTok account ban amid renewed controversy over their rivalry. Photo: peller089/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe blames internet pressure for Peller and Jarvis' marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe claimed social media pressure pushed TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis towards marriage, describing their relationship as fake and saying the internet influences major decisions made by public couples.

The streamer also recalled how audience expectations affected his past relationship, claiming he and his partner sometimes had to create content together despite having serious disagreements.

Carter said the experience made him reclaim control of his personal life, warning that he would no longer let the internet dictate his choices or pursue relationships with fellow content creators or celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng