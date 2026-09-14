Jaden Hossler and Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou dated from late 2022 until early 2024, when Stassie confirmed their split in a TikTok video. The pair went Instagram official in February 2023, briefly appeared to separate, then reunited, only for the relationship to end for good about a year after it began.

Stassie Karanikolaou and Jaden Hossler at the YSL Beauty Men's Event at Paradise Club The EDITION Times Square on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York. Photo: Dolly Faibyshev (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jaden and Stassie were first linked in late 2022 and went Instagram official in February 2023.

and went Instagram official in February 2023. Fans suspected a first split in March 2023 after social media interaction abruptly stopped.

after social media interaction abruptly stopped. The couple reunited and made their red carpet debut at a dieselxFWRD event in July 2023.

A second, and final, split was widely reported in March 2024 , later confirmed by Stassie on TikTok.

, later confirmed by Stassie on TikTok. The pair's age gap is approximately three years and eight months, with Stassie being the older of the two.

Profile summary

Jaden Hossler Stassie Karanikolaou Full name Jaden Isaiah Hossler Anastasia Lehane Karanikolaou Date of birth 8 February 2001 9 June 1997 Age (as of 2026) 25 29 Place of birth Dallas, Texas, USA Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American American Profession Singer-songwriter, content creator Model, influencer, entrepreneur Stage/online name Jxdn Stassiebaby

Jaden Hossler

Jaden Isaiah Hossler, born on 8 February 2001 in Dallas, Texas, is an American singer-songwriter and social media personality known professionally as Jxdn. He rose to prominence on TikTok in 2019 before beginning a music career in early 2020 with the release of his debut single "Comatose".

The track caught the attention of Blink-182's Travis Barker, who signed him to his label. His first album, Tell Me About Tomorrow, dropped in 2021 and featured collaborations with artists such as Machine Gun Kelly and Iann Dior. He released his second album, When the Music Stops, in 2024.

Stassie Karanikolaou

Anastasia Karanikolaou, popularly known as Stassie or Stassiebaby, is an American model, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and YouTube personality. She rose to prominence as the best friend of Kylie Jenner and has carved out her own identity in the fashion and beauty industries.

Anastasia Karanikolaou was born on 9 June 1997, in Los Angeles, California. She has signed with WME for representation and boasts approximately 10 million followers on Instagram and 4 million followers on TikTok.

When did Jaden and Stassie start dating?

Stassie was connected to Jaden Hossler from late 2022, when the two were photographed together at a Billie Eilish concert and a variety of parties. By February 2023, the pair went Instagram official.

On 4 February 2023, Jaden posted two mirror selfies of him and Stassie on Instagram. Stassie also shared a photo with Jaden on her Instagram on 5 February, though it was more of a soft launch, part of a photo carousel captioned "my life be like", in which part of Jaden's face can be seen.

The singer later shared romantic photos from that evening on 17 February 2023, with the two wearing matching outfits. Jaden captioned a photo with a simple red heart emoji, and Stassie wrote in the comments, "My baby."

What is the age gap between Jaden Hossler and Stassie?

Jaden Isaiah Hossler was born on 8 February 2001. Stassie was born on 9 June 1997. That makes Stassie approximately three years and four months older than Jaden, a gap that drew attention from fans given that Stassie is a close friend of Kylie Jenner, who belongs to an older social circle.

The first split scare: March 2023

Almost as soon as the couple went public, fans noticed something was off. Although Jaden and Stassie never confirmed it, fans believed that they broke things off in March 2023, as all the social media posts and interactions between the pair abruptly stopped. For those few months, there was silence between them online.

Fans speculated that Jaden and Stassie broke up in March 2023, as they stopped interacting with one another on social media and Stassie removed a caption calling Jaden "my baby."

Personal struggles and the July 2023 reunion

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Jaden Hossler arriving to the Outcast Clothing party at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Behind the scenes, both were dealing with serious personal challenges. Jaden checked into a mental health facility in June 2023, while Stassie dealt with the aftermath of her mother's death the same month. However, the two appeared to be going strong as of July, as they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The couple made their red carpet debut at a dieselxFWRD event in July 2023, following the earlier speculation of a breakup in March and the personal challenges faced by both individuals.

Jaden had been refreshingly open about his personal struggles with depression and anxiety, even taking a break from music in 2023 to focus on his mental health and sobriety.

Are Jaden and Stassie still together?

No. Stassie Karanikolaou confirmed that she and Jaden Hossler had officially broken up in a TikTok video.

Speculation that the couple had called it quits first started after Stassie attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on 10 March 2024 without Jaden.

In a GRWM TikTok video posted on 17 March 2024, Stassie shared that she had been "going through a lot" recently. While she didn't explicitly name Jaden at the time, she later took to TikTok in April 2024 to officially confirm their split, explicitly citing the need to "grieve the envisioned future" with him.

Additionally, Jaden posted a TikTok video about him moving in with his friend Quinton, another detail fans read as a sign the relationship was over.

What happened to Jaden Hossler after the split?

Jaden's love life had previously played out in the public eye, with past relationships linked to fellow influencers Mads Lewis, Nessa Barrett, and then Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

Prior to Stassie, Jaden had dated fellow TikTok star and singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett for more than a year before splitting in April 2022. The duo announced their breakup in May 2022, sharing a post that read, "Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health."

Following the split from Stassie, Jaden has remained active in music. He released his second album, When the Music Stops, in 2024 and continues to post on social media for his millions of followers.

FAQs

When did Jaden and Stassie start dating? Stassie and Jaden were first linked in late 2022, when the two were photographed together at a Billie Eilish concert and a variety of parties. They went Instagram official in February 2023. Did Jaden and Stassie break up? Yes. Stassie Karanikolaou confirmed that she and Jaden Hossler had officially broken up in a TikTok video. The final split is reported to have occurred in early 2024, following a first scare in March 2023 that the pair appeared to recover from. What is the Jaden Hossler and Stassie age gap? The age gap between them is approximately three years and eight months, with Stassie being the older partner. Who did Jaden Hossler date before Stassie? Prior to Stassie, Jaden dated fellow TikTok star and singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett for more than a year before splitting in April 2022. Before Nessa Barrett, Jaden and Mads Lewis had been in an on-off relationship since 2019. Who is Stassie Karanikolaou? Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou is a social media influencer who has signed with WME for representation. She has approximately 10 million followers on Instagram and 4 million on TikTok. She is best known for her longtime friendship with Kylie Jenner and her work with brands such as Valentino, Balmain, and Skims.

We also highlighted facts about Jaden Smith’s girlfriends over the years, including his confirmed relationships with Sarah Snyder, Odessa Adlon and Sab Zada. The article also examines the rumours linking him to celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Cara Delevingne and Tyler, the Creator.

Jaden’s relationship with Sab Zada lasted about four years before ending amid controversy after he was seen kissing model Khleopatre in Ibiza. His repeated claims that Tyler, the Creator was his boyfriend also sparked widespread speculation, although their relationship appeared to be a close friendship and creative partnership.

Source: Legit.ng