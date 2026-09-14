Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni publicly reacted to a viral video showing Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot kneeling before Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Oseni described the act as a display of 'boot-licking' politics, saying it represents exactly why Nigeria cannot move forward

The journalist suggested Elliot's gesture was linked to political survival after losing his previous legislative position

Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni has spoken out on a viral clip showing Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot on his knees before former House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, and his words have set social media ablaze.

Speaking from the Arise News studio, Oseni held nothing back as he described the moment as an embarrassing example of Nigeria's toxic political culture.

Reactions trail Rufai Oseni's comment over viral video of Desmond Elliot kneeling for Gbajabiamila in viral video. Photo credit@rufiaoseni/@desmondelliot/@femgbaja

Source: Instagram

"That is a politics of crawlers, lickers, boot lickers — people that will lick the hands of their benefactors, that will do anything," he said.

Oseni blasts "Dehumanising" political culture

The television host framed Elliot's gesture not as a cultural act of respect but as political desperation. He pointed out that the actor had reportedly lost his former position and was now, in his view, seeking favour from those above him.

"They have collected Saturday from his hand, they have collected Sunday from his hand and given him Tuesday where he has no position to go again," Oseni said, using the colourful metaphor to describe how Elliot had been stripped of political relevance.

Fans drag Desmond Elliot over viral video with Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Instagram

He recalled that Elliot had previously rallied public support against the very figures he now appeared to be appeasing, suggesting the actor's reversal was driven entirely by personal political ambition.

"He was not first shouting that 'we fight the people, please stand with me'? But when he saw that Ogana Master, he was made to hold the shirt of his ogre and they removed him from the position," Oseni added.

The broadcaster argued that the incident perfectly captured a broader Nigerian political dysfunction — where individuals remain incapable of existing outside the orbit of political patronage.

"You cannot see how people cannot live beyond politics, and this is exactly the problem with Nigeria," he said.

Here is the Instagram video of Rufai Oseni speaking about Desmond Elliot:

Fans react to Desmond Elliot video

The clip drew sharp reactions online, with many Nigerians weighing in on both Elliot's conduct and the broader state of the country's politics.

@firstladysglamour wrote:

"Original copy of shame received by Desmond."

@incrediblejudessy commented:

"They collect him Sunday give am Tuesday "

@ksolo_hitz said:

"He no wan act movie again as he taste politics money."

@simplymoke reacted:

"God will truly fight for him o."

@just_ognatty1 wrote:

"Desmond Ijiot don go try Nollywood, come see say money really dey Nigeria Politics."

@classicmann_ shared:

"I am very sure Desmond Elliot was not aware they were going to post that video.. What a shame.."

@authentic_khay added:

"Mine is, how is politics so attractive to this point? I thought it was meant to be a place to serve."

Desmond Elliot apologises to fans over comments

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian politician and actor Desmond Elliot found himself at the center of public conversation over the controversial remarks he made about Nigerian youths during the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

At the height of the demonstrations, Elliot, who represents Surulere Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, came under heavy criticism after referring to some Nigerian youths as "children" and expressing concerns about the influence of social media. The comments triggered widespread backlash, with many Nigerians accusing him of being out of touch with the struggles of young people. The actor begged fans over his comment.

Source: Legit.ng