Halsey and Avan Jogia: Engaged a Year After Going Public and in No Rush to Marry
Halsey and Avan Jogia are still very much together. The couple, singer Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, known as Halsey, and Canadian actor Avan Tudor Jogia, first went public in October 2023 and got engaged in May 2024. As of 2026, they remain engaged and are openly taking their time before walking down the aisle.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Who are Halsey and Avan Jogia?
- Are Halsey and Avan Jogia still together?
- Halsey and Avan Jogia relationship timeline
- Does Halsey have a baby with Avan Jogia?
- Halsey and Avan Jogia's age difference
- Is Avan Jogia LGBTQ?
- Are Halsey and Avan Jogia getting married soon?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Halsey and Jogia first sparked romance rumours in June 2023 and publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2023.
- Jogia proposed on May 26, 2024, with Halsey confirming the news publicly in September of that year.
- Halsey shares a young son named Ender with former partner Alev Aydin, meaning Jogia is not the child's biological father.
- At a 2026 premiere, Jogia confirmed the couple are not in any rush to set a specific wedding timeline.
- Jogia uses he/they pronouns and has not publicly applied a specific label to his sexuality.
Profile summary
Halsey
Avan Jogia
Full name
Ashley Nicolette Frangipane
Avan Tudor Jogia
Date of birth
29 September 1994
9 February 1992
Place of birth
Edison, New Jersey, USA
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nationality
American
Canadian/British
Profession
Singer-songwriter, actress
Actor, author, director
Who are Halsey and Avan Jogia?
Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane on September 29, 1994, is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Avan Tudor Jogia, born February 9, 1992, is a Canadian actor, author, and director. The age gap between them is roughly two years and seven months.
Are Halsey and Avan Jogia still together?
Yes. Multiple sources list Avan Jogia as Halsey's partner, noting the relationship began in 2023 and that the pair are engaged.
As recently as early 2026, Jogia starred in the thriller series 56 Days alongside Dove Cameron and spoke publicly about coming home to his fiancée during the shoot.
Halsey and Avan Jogia relationship timeline
When did Halsey and Jogia start dating, and how long has the relationship lasted so far?
June 2023: First rumours
The duo first sparked romance rumours in June 2023 when they were photographed hanging out at a beach in Barcelona, Spain. By September 2023, they were photographed packing on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles, and Us Weekly confirmed things were "getting more serious", with a source saying, "Halsey and Avan are spending a lot of time together."
October 2023: Instagram official
Their private relationship became public in October 2023, when Halsey made their relationship Instagram official by sharing snaps with the actor showing off their glamorous, leather-clad looks. Later that month, they celebrated Halloween as a couple.
April 2024: Red carpet debut
In April 2024, Halsey and Jogia made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Dev Patel's Monkey Man.
May 2024: The proposal
Jogia proposed on May 26, 2024, a detail Halsey revealed publicly a full year later on Instagram. "He proposed in Barcelona," she revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It's kind of where we first started hanging out, so it's really special to us."
September 2024: Public engagement confirmation
One day after walking the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet solo, Halsey seemingly confirmed the engagement by resharing an X post about Jogia and correcting it to read "fiancé Avan Jogia".
On the VMAs red carpet, Halsey had also gushed:
Avan is the best. He's one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I'm with my best friend.
May 2025: One year since the proposal
Halsey marked exactly one year since the engagement in a video shared on Instagram, which also served as an advertisement for her about-face makeup brand. She captioned the post with a now-viral line about the "dark magic" that brought them together.
Does Halsey have a baby with Avan Jogia?
No, they do not have a child together. However, Hasley has a child from a different relationship. Her child, Ender Ridley Aydin, was born on July 14, 2021, and is the child of the singer and Alev Aydin, not Avan Jogia. Alev Aydin is a Turkish-American screenwriter, producer, actor and director. The former couple split in April 2023.
Jogia has, however, built a close bond with Ender. On the Call Her Daddy podcast in October 2024, Halsey noted:
He has a relationship with my son now, and just watching the way he shows up for my son in such an authentic way, I was like, 'Okay, you really are just the best person.'
Halsey and Avan Jogia's age difference
Halsey was born on September 29, 1994. Jogia was born on February 9, 1992. That makes Jogia approximately two years and seven months older than Halsey. The gap has attracted little public comment and has not been a topic of concern for either partner.
Blueface's girlfriend history: from Jaidyn to Nevaeh Akira – and why there will be no blended family
Is Avan Jogia LGBTQ?
Jogia has not formally identified with a specific label but has spoken openly about gender and sexuality. In December 2022, Jogia quietly updated his pronouns to he/they via a TikTok video and added the updated pronouns to his bio on the platform.
In a prior interview with Attitude magazine, he said, "My personal feeling on the idea of labels… sexuality is a spectrum." He added, "It's unceremonious and a bit slap-dash to label myself or anyone in a category like that. I have never felt comfortable with those kinds of absolutes and extremes."
Jogia also co-founded a charity called Straight But Not Narrow, an educational programme aimed at teaching people to stand up for their LGBTQ+ friends.
Are Halsey and Avan Jogia getting married soon?
They are engaged but taking their time. At the 56 Days premiere in Los Angeles in early 2026, Jogia confirmed they are "always" in planning mode but added, "I think that we're not in any rush to do anything specific at any specific timeline other than our own."
FAQs
- Are Avan Jogia and Halsey still together? Yes. Halsey has been engaged to Avan Jogia since May 2024. The pair continue to make public appearances together and have spoken warmly about their relationship in 2025 and 2026.
- Who was the father of Halsey's baby? The father of Halsey's child is Alev Aydin, a screenwriter and film producer. Their son, Ender Ridley Aydin, was born on July 14, 2021.
- Is Halsey married to Avan Jogia? Not yet. Halsey confirmed the engagement in September 2024 by publicly correcting a social media post that had referred to Jogia as her "boyfriend", noting his title was now "fiancé". A wedding date has not been announced.
- What is the age difference between Halsey and Avan Jogia? Jogia is roughly two years and seven months older than Halsey. He was born on February 9, 1992. Halsey was born on September 29, 1994.
- Does Halsey have a baby with Avan Jogia? No. Halsey's only child is her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, welcomed with her then-boyfriend, Alev Aydin, on July 14, 2021. Jogia is not the biological father.
We also highlighted facts about Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen’s relationship, including their journey from Love Island USA contestants to a widely followed celebrity couple. The article examines their relationship timeline, public appearances and current status as of May 2026.
Split rumours intensified after the pair reduced their social media activity, but Nic later confirmed that they were still together. Olandria also rejected claims that their relationship was staged, stating that their connection was genuine.
Source: Legit.ng