Halsey and Avan Jogia: Engaged a Year After Going Public and in No Rush to Marry

Halsey and Avan Jogia are still very much together. The couple, singer Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, known as Halsey, and Canadian actor Avan Tudor Jogia, first went public in October 2023 and got engaged in May 2024. As of 2026, they remain engaged and are openly taking their time before walking down the aisle.

Avan Jogia and Halsey at the "Our Hero, Balthazar" Los Angeles Premiere held at AMC The Americana at Brand 18 on April 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by River Callaway (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Halsey and Jogia first sparked romance rumours in June 2023 and publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2023.

and publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2023. Jogia proposed on May 26, 2024, with Halsey confirming the news publicly in September of that year.

in September of that year. Halsey shares a young son named Ender with former partner Alev Aydin, meaning Jogia is not the child's biological father.

At a 2026 premiere, Jogia confirmed the couple are not in any rush to set a specific wedding timeline .

. Jogia uses he/they pronouns and has not publicly applied a specific label to his sexuality.

Profile summary

Halsey Avan Jogia Full name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane Avan Tudor Jogia Date of birth 29 September 1994 9 February 1992 Place of birth Edison, New Jersey, USA Vancouver, BC, Canada Nationality American Canadian/British Profession Singer-songwriter, actress Actor, author, director Instagram @iamhalsey @jogia

Who are Halsey and Avan Jogia?

Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane on September 29, 1994, is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Avan Tudor Jogia, born February 9, 1992, is a Canadian actor, author, and director. The age gap between them is roughly two years and seven months.

Are Halsey and Avan Jogia still together?

Avan Jogia and Halsey attend the "Her Private Hell" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2026 in Cannes, France. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Yes. Multiple sources list Avan Jogia as Halsey's partner, noting the relationship began in 2023 and that the pair are engaged.

As recently as early 2026, Jogia starred in the thriller series 56 Days alongside Dove Cameron and spoke publicly about coming home to his fiancée during the shoot.

Halsey and Avan Jogia relationship timeline

When did Halsey and Jogia start dating, and how long has the relationship lasted so far?

June 2023: First rumours

The duo first sparked romance rumours in June 2023 when they were photographed hanging out at a beach in Barcelona, Spain. By September 2023, they were photographed packing on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles, and Us Weekly confirmed things were "getting more serious", with a source saying, "Halsey and Avan are spending a lot of time together."

October 2023: Instagram official

Their private relationship became public in October 2023, when Halsey made their relationship Instagram official by sharing snaps with the actor showing off their glamorous, leather-clad looks. Later that month, they celebrated Halloween as a couple.

April 2024: Red carpet debut

In April 2024, Halsey and Jogia made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Dev Patel's Monkey Man.

May 2024: The proposal

Jogia proposed on May 26, 2024, a detail Halsey revealed publicly a full year later on Instagram. "He proposed in Barcelona," she revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It's kind of where we first started hanging out, so it's really special to us."

September 2024: Public engagement confirmation

One day after walking the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet solo, Halsey seemingly confirmed the engagement by resharing an X post about Jogia and correcting it to read "fiancé Avan Jogia".

On the VMAs red carpet, Halsey had also gushed:

Avan is the best. He's one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I'm with my best friend.

May 2025: One year since the proposal

Halsey marked exactly one year since the engagement in a video shared on Instagram, which also served as an advertisement for her about-face makeup brand. She captioned the post with a now-viral line about the "dark magic" that brought them together.

Does Halsey have a baby with Avan Jogia?

No, they do not have a child together. However, Hasley has a child from a different relationship. Her child, Ender Ridley Aydin, was born on July 14, 2021, and is the child of the singer and Alev Aydin, not Avan Jogia. Alev Aydin is a Turkish-American screenwriter, producer, actor and director. The former couple split in April 2023.

Jogia has, however, built a close bond with Ender. On the Call Her Daddy podcast in October 2024, Halsey noted:

He has a relationship with my son now, and just watching the way he shows up for my son in such an authentic way, I was like, 'Okay, you really are just the best person.'

Halsey and Avan Jogia's age difference

Avan Jogia and Halsey attend the 2026 Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 09, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Halsey was born on September 29, 1994. Jogia was born on February 9, 1992. That makes Jogia approximately two years and seven months older than Halsey. The gap has attracted little public comment and has not been a topic of concern for either partner.

Is Avan Jogia LGBTQ?

Jogia has not formally identified with a specific label but has spoken openly about gender and sexuality. In December 2022, Jogia quietly updated his pronouns to he/they via a TikTok video and added the updated pronouns to his bio on the platform.

In a prior interview with Attitude magazine, he said, "My personal feeling on the idea of labels… sexuality is a spectrum." He added, "It's unceremonious and a bit slap-dash to label myself or anyone in a category like that. I have never felt comfortable with those kinds of absolutes and extremes."

Jogia also co-founded a charity called Straight But Not Narrow, an educational programme aimed at teaching people to stand up for their LGBTQ+ friends.

Are Halsey and Avan Jogia getting married soon?

They are engaged but taking their time. At the 56 Days premiere in Los Angeles in early 2026, Jogia confirmed they are "always" in planning mode but added, "I think that we're not in any rush to do anything specific at any specific timeline other than our own."

FAQs

Are Avan Jogia and Halsey still together? Yes. Halsey has been engaged to Avan Jogia since May 2024. The pair continue to make public appearances together and have spoken warmly about their relationship in 2025 and 2026. Who was the father of Halsey's baby? The father of Halsey's child is Alev Aydin, a screenwriter and film producer. Their son, Ender Ridley Aydin, was born on July 14, 2021. Is Halsey married to Avan Jogia? Not yet. Halsey confirmed the engagement in September 2024 by publicly correcting a social media post that had referred to Jogia as her "boyfriend", noting his title was now "fiancé". A wedding date has not been announced. What is the age difference between Halsey and Avan Jogia? Jogia is roughly two years and seven months older than Halsey. He was born on February 9, 1992. Halsey was born on September 29, 1994. Does Halsey have a baby with Avan Jogia? No. Halsey's only child is her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, welcomed with her then-boyfriend, Alev Aydin, on July 14, 2021. Jogia is not the biological father.

We also highlighted facts about Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen’s relationship, including their journey from Love Island USA contestants to a widely followed celebrity couple. The article examines their relationship timeline, public appearances and current status as of May 2026.

Split rumours intensified after the pair reduced their social media activity, but Nic later confirmed that they were still together. Olandria also rejected claims that their relationship was staged, stating that their connection was genuine.

Source: Legit.ng