Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have reportedly ended their decade-long relationship, with sources pointing to his refusal to propose as the breaking point. Here is a full breakdown of why they split, what happened, their music together, and what comes next for both artists.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rumours of the break-up surfaced in early November 2025, with reports pointing to the marriage issue as a tipping point.

Sources allege that Aiko made "multiple ultimatums" to Sean before making the final decision.

During their time together, they collaborated on music under the name TWENTY88 and welcomed a son named Noah Hasani Chilombo-Anderson.

While their romantic relationship appears to have come to a close, sources emphasise that mutual respect remains, and the two intend to focus on their parenting roles and individual careers.

Neither Big Sean nor Jhené Aiko has issued a public statement confirming the break-up.

Profile summary

Big Sean Jhené Aiko Full name Sean Michael Leonard Anderson Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo Date of birth 25 March 1988 16 March 1988 Age (as of 2026) 38 38 Place of birth Santa Monica, California Los Angeles, California Nationality American American Profession Rapper, songwriter Singer, songwriter Instagram @bigsean @jheneaiko

Who are Big Sean and Jhené Aiko?

Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, born 25 March 1988, is one of the best American rappers performing under the stage name Big Sean. He was born in Santa Monica, California, moved to Detroit, Michigan at two months of age, and signed with Kanye West's GOOD Music in 2007.

Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, born 16 March 1988 in Los Angeles, California, is an American R&B singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer. Aiko embarked on her musical career in 2002 as a backing vocalist and music video performer for the R&B group B2K.

Aiko and Big Sean first met in 2012 and developed a close friendship, collaborating on several songs together before releasing a joint album, Twenty88, in 2016.

Big Sean dated Ariana Grande before Jhené Aiko. From 2014 to 2015, Ariana Grande dated the rapper for about eight months. Their conflicting tour schedules got in the way and they called things off less than a year later.

After his split from Ariana Grande, Big Sean went on to date Jhené Aiko. After collaborating on music together — including Beware and their joint venture Twenty88 — the couple went public with their relationship after confirming it with an Instagram post in 2016.

They split in late 2018, with Jhené forced to deny that her song Triggered was a diss track aimed at her ex. Months later, however, the pair got back together.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's music together

Their creative chemistry produced some of the most emotionally resonant music in modern hip-hop and R&B. Their relationship inspired collaborations and emotional tracks like I Know, Beware featuring Lil Wayne, None of Your Concern, and Body Language with Ty Dolla $ign.

Their most significant joint project was their self-titled duo album. Twenty88 is the debut studio album by the duo of the same name, released on 1 April 2016 by Def Jam Recordings in a joint venture with both artists' imprint labels, GOOD Music and ARTium Recordings. Twenty88 peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 and received generally positive reviews from music critics and fans of both artists.

The eight-track album included songs such as Déjà Vu, Selfish, On the Way, Push It, Talk Show, Memories Faded, and London Bridge, with the only outside features appearing on 2 Minute Warning, which included R&B legends K-Ci & JoJo along with producer Detail.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's children

Noah is Aiko's second child and Sean's first. Big Sean and Aiko welcomed their son, Noah Hasani, on 8 November 2022. Ten days later, the rapper and R&B singer announced the news on Instagram, with Aiko writing alongside a series of hospital photos.

Big Sean told PEOPLE in April 2024 about his son: "He's changed me in so many ways. I'm still learning to be even more intentional with everything and just being in the moment."

Jhené Aiko, one of the best female singers, also has a daughter, Namiko Love Browner, born in 2008 when Jhené was 20 years old. O'Ryan, the father of Namiko, is the younger brother of R&B singer Omarion.

Why did Big Sean and Jhené Aiko split?

Insiders say Aiko initiated the separation after years of hoping Big Sean would propose. The news came without official confirmation from either artist, but sources close to the couple say the split centred on unresolved commitment issues that finally reached a breaking point.

According to a source who spoke to AllHipHop, "She wanted marriage — she wanted the commitment. Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step." The insider added that Aiko had given him multiple ultimatums before walking away.

Despite sharing their son Noah Hasani and building a life together, the formal commitment she wanted never materialised.

Fans also noticed the change in social media tone and interpreted Aiko's shared music posts as possible hints toward an ending.

Why didn't Big Sean want to marry Jhené?

Neither Big Sean nor his representatives have publicly explained his reasons for not proposing. While neither has publicly addressed the situation, several reports indicate that the breakup was rooted in their personal views on commitment. No verified statement from Sean on the matter exists at the time of writing.

What happened after the split?

Regardless of the reported split, they remain on good terms as co-parents. A source stated: "They both respect each other too much to let things get messy. They just want to do what's best for their child."

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko broke their silence for the first time since their alleged split — not on their own break-up, but on the singer's previous marriage to Dot da Genius.

For now, neither Big Sean nor Jhené Aiko has issued a public statement verifying the break-up, and their teams have declined comment.

FAQ

What happened with Big Sean and Jhené Aiko?

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko reportedly ended their relationship after dating throughout the last decade. Sources say the key issue was marriage. Their reasoning for the alleged split apparently centred on marriage, with Aiko reportedly walking away after Sean refused to propose.

Did Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have a baby?

Yes. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Noah Hasani, born on Tuesday, 8 November 2022, though the couple announced the news on 18 November.

What is Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's joint album called?

Twenty88 is the debut studio album by the American hip-hop and R&B duo Twenty88, composed of rapper Big Sean and singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko. It was released on 1 April 2016.

Yes. The exes split in April 2015 after nearly a year together, after which Big Sean and Jhené Aiko went public with their relationship in 2016.

Are Big Sean and Jhené Aiko still friends?

Despite the reported split, sources indicate the pair remain on good terms. A source noted: "It's not about bitterness — it's about respect, family, and being honest with what both of them want." For now, neither Big Sean nor Jhené Aiko has issued a public statement verifying the break-up.

Final word

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's decade-long relationship produced a son, a celebrated joint album, and some of the most beloved songs in modern R&B. According to multiple sources, it was ultimately Aiko's desire for marriage — and Sean's reluctance to commit to it — that brought things to an end. Both artists have yet to publicly confirm the split, and co-parenting their son Noah remains the clear priority for them both.

We also highlighted facts about the wealthiest rappers in 2026, focusing on their estimated net worth and the empires that contribute to their fortunes. The article reveals the stark transformation of the hip-hop industry, where financial success is increasingly measured by business ventures rather than music sales, showcasing how these artists have built multi-billion-dollar brands.

Source: Legit.ng