Zlatan Ibile has reacted after he was accused of abandoning Poco Lee following the dancer’s arrest in the UK after reportedly travelling there for his show

Critics questioned why Zlatan had remained quiet despite allegedly inviting Poco Lee to perform at his UK event

The rapper responded to the controversy with a cryptic post on X, writing “Crazy industry” without directly mentioning Poco Lee

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has broken his silence after coming under criticism over his alleged lack of support for dancer Poco Lee following his arrest in the United Kingdom.

The controversy emerged after claims that Poco Lee travelled to the UK specifically for Zlatan’s show, rather than a Davido event as some rumours had suggested.

Zlatan Ibile reacts after he was accused of abandoning Poco Lee. Photos: Poco Lee/Zlatan Ibile.

Source: Instagram

Zlatan accused of abandoning Poco Lee

Critics questioned why Zlatan appeared to keep a low profile after Poco Lee ran into serious legal trouble in the UK.

They argued that genuine friendship should be visible during difficult periods and not only during moments of celebration.

The discussion left some Nigerians asking whether Zlatan owed Poco Lee public support, particularly given the circumstances surrounding the dancer’s trip to the UK.

But the debate also raises a different question: should an artiste be expected to publicly intervene whenever a friend or associate faces legal trouble?

Zlatan responds to allegation

Amid the growing conversation, Zlatan took to X on Tuesday, September 15, with a brief message.

“Crazy industry,” he wrote.

The rapper did not directly mention Poco Lee or VDM, nor did he explain whether the post was a response to the criticism.

Read the X post by Zlatan Ibile reacting to the allegation here:

Reactions trail Zlatan Ibile's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AgbajeFela stated:

"Baba, just use maturity settle whatever is wrong btw you and VDM. Pls don’t listen to fans o, most of them just want be entertain by the gbasgbos. You have build a lot of millions of Nigerians are praying for, so pls use maturity handle this"

@SkdXtera shared:

"Burna stopped being your friend, Jago distanced himself after you started the clothing business too, VDM called you out as a snitch in the Mohbad case, you stopped Portable from getting a verse from Davido, Seyi Vibez also called you a snitch You need to check yourself"

Zlatan Ibile responds to the controversy with a cryptic post. Photo: Zlatan Ibile.

Source: Instagram

Zlatan celebrates birthday with secondary school classmates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile warmed hearts online after showing how he celebrated his 31st birthday in a simple and meaningful way.

The rapper shared a video of a 3-day reunion with his secondary school classmates, whom he last saw 15 years ago, reconnecting away from celebrity attention.

During the celebration, Zlatan played football with them and also visited an orphanage where they shared food items and spent time reflecting on his journey.

Source: Legit.ng