Who Has Stassie Karanikolaou Dated? From Sammy Wilkinson to Jaden Hossler

Anastasia Karanikolaou, better known as Stassie, is an American model and social media influencer who has carved out her own identity in the fashion and beauty industries. Her dating life has been just as closely watched as her friendship with Kylie Jenner. Stassie has dated several well-known names, from Vine-era social media stars to Hollywood actors. Her most recent confirmed relationship was with TikTok musician Jaden Hossler, though she was also romantically linked to Landon Barker in late 2024.

Anastasia Karanikolaou at the Nahmias x Maxfield Host Pop Up Event held at Maxfield on February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chad Salvador (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Stassie's full name is Anastasia Karanikolaou, born on 9 June 1997 in Los Angeles, California.

She has been romantically linked to Sammy Wilkinson , Nash Grier, Tyler Cameron, Noah Centineo, and Jaden Hossler.

, Nash Grier, Tyler Cameron, Noah Centineo, and Jaden Hossler. Her relationship with actor Noah Centineo ran from 2020 to 2022, with the pair sparking viral marriage rumours that were later clarified as playful online speculation .

ran from 2020 to 2022, with the pair sparking viral marriage rumours that were later clarified as . In 2023, she began a relationship with Jaden Hossler, and in April 2024 she announced via TikTok that the two had broken up.

Stassie has no confirmed children and no publicly identified baby daddy.

Profile summary

Full name Anastasia Karanikolaou Date of birth 9 June 1997 Age 29 (as of June 2026) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Profession Model, influencer, entrepreneur

Who is Stassie Karanikolaou?

Five facts about Stassie Karanikolaou. Photo: Maya Dehlin

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Anastasia Karanikolaou, popularly known as Stassie or Stassiebaby, is an American model, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and YouTube personality who rose to prominence as the best friend of Kylie Jenner.

She is of Greek descent and grew up alongside her older sister, Alexia. Her father, Periklis Karanikolaou, is a businessman.

Stassie has modelled for major brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Good American, Savage x Fenty by Rihanna, and Alexander Wang. In March 2022, she co-founded Sunny Vodka with DJ Zack Bia.

Stassie Karanikolaou's dating history

How many people has Stassie dated over the years?

Sammy Wilkinson (2016–2017)

Stassie and singer-songwriter Sammy Wilkinson were friends for years before they officially dated between 2016 and 2017. After seemingly calling it quits, the two remained close; in April 2019, they even went on vacation to Mexico together.

Stassie was also invited to Sammy's sister's bachelorette party and wedding in August 2019, proving there was no bad blood between the former flames.

Nash Grier (rumoured, 2016–2017)

Actor Nash Grier attends the premiere of Netflix's "You Get Me" at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at the ArcLight Santa Monica on June 19, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

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Stassie's relationship with Nash Grier was never confirmed, publicly or on Instagram. Because they were constantly seen together during Nash's rise to fame on Vine, fans assumed something was going on between 2016 and 2017.

These days, Stassie and Nash remain incredibly close. She is also best friends with his fiancée, Taylor Giavasis.

Tyler Cameron (rumoured, 2019)

Tyler Cameron attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

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Neither Stassie nor The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron confirmed a relationship, though there were plenty of clues, from being spotted in the same places to following each other on Instagram.

The rumoured link came hot on the heels of speculation that Stassie had been seen with Rob Kardashian, which also fizzled out quickly.

Noah Centineo (2020–2022)

Noah Centineo attends the Deauville Icon Award Ceremony at the 52nd Deauville American Film Festival on September 10, 2026 in Deauville, France. Photo: Francois G. Durand

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Noah Centineo and Stassie sparked romance rumours in October 2020. They made their first public appearance on Halloween and were spotted holding hands.

E! News reported the couple started dating in October 2020 after they were seen lip-locking at a private party just before Halloween. In June 2020, fans had already caught a flirty exchange between the pair on one of Karanikolaou's Instagram posts.

Noah and Stassie started as friends, getting together to film a project, but they "ended up connecting and having chemistry," a source told E! News.

In autumn 2020, rumours spread that Noah and Stassie had secretly married in Las Vegas. The rumour originated from a celebrity gossip account claiming the couple had eloped without telling family or friends. Both parties quickly dismissed the claims.

The pair appeared to still be going strong after Stassie attended the premiere of Noah's film Black Adam in October 2022, but they quietly split shortly after. While their relationship is widely understood to have run from 2020 to late 2022, they shocked fans when they were spotted reuniting and leaving the Chateau Marmont together in September 2024.

Jaden Hossler (2022–2024)

jxdn attends Universal Music Group's 2026 GRAMMY After Party at NYA WEST on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

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Stassie was connected to TikTok star and singer-songwriter Jaden Hossler from late 2022, when the two were photographed together at a Billie Eilish concert and a variety of parties. By February 2023, the pair went Instagram official.

The couple made their red carpet debut at a Diesel event in July 2023, following earlier speculation of a breakup in March and personal challenges faced by both individuals.

Fans speculated that Jaden and Stassie broke up in March 2023, as they stopped interacting on social media. Jaden later checked in to a mental health facility in June, while Stassie dealt with the aftermath of her mother's death.

Speculation that the couple had finally called it quits resurfaced after Stassie attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on 10 March without Jaden.

In April 2024, Stassie confirmed via TikTok that she and Hossler had broken up.

Landon Barker (rumoured, 2024)

Landon Barker at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

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In December 2024, rumours swirled that Stassie was getting cosy with Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker. The speculation began after videos surfaced online of the pair sitting together at an event and seemingly holding hands. However, Landon later clarified in an Instagram Q&A that he was not seeing anyone new, putting the rumours to rest.

Who is Jaden Hossler?

Jaden Isaiah Hossler was born on 8 February 2001, known professionally as Jxdn, stylised in all lowercase and pronounced "Jaden", and is an American singer-songwriter and social media personality.

Hossler rose to prominence on TikTok in 2019 before beginning a music career in early 2020 with the release of his debut single Comatose.

Prior to Stassie, Jaden had dated fellow TikTok star and singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett for more than a year before splitting in April 2022. The duo announced their breakup in May 2022.

In June 2023, ahead of the release of "Elevated Heartbreak", Hossler announced he would be taking a break from music for mental health reasons, stating he needed time to seek treatment and rest.

Are Jaden and Stassie still together?

No, Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou are no longer together. The couple began their relationship in 2023 and, in April 2024, Stassie announced via TikTok that they had broken up.

As of 2026, Karanikolaou keeps her current romantic life largely private following her high-profile relationships with Jaden Hossler and actor Noah Centineo.

FAQs

Who has Stassie Karanikolaou dated? The influencer has been romantically linked to a number of social media stars and actors over the years. Her confirmed and rumoured relationships include Sammy Wilkinson (2016–2017), Nash Grier (rumoured, 2016–2017), Tyler Cameron (rumoured, 2019), Noah Centineo (2020–2022), and Jaden Hossler (2022–2024). Are Jaden and Stassie still together? No. After more than a year of dating, Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou broke up. In April 2024, Stassie confirmed the split via TikTok. Who is Stassie Karanikolaou's baby daddy? Stassie Karanikolaou has no confirmed children and no publicly known baby daddy. Anastasia Karanikolaou's marital status is unmarried. There is no verified public record of her having any children as of 2026. Did Stassie and Noah Centineo get married? No. The pair sparked viral marriage rumours, which both parties later clarified were playful online speculation rather than an actual ceremony. How did Stassie and Jaden Hossler meet? Stassie and Jaden Hossler were first photographed together at a Billie Eilish concert and a variety of parties in late 2022, suggesting they moved in overlapping social circles before going public.

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Source: Legit.ng