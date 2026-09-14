Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller publicly addressed a woman who claimed she was carrying his child and alleged he pressured her to get rid of the baby

The woman shared what she said was a doctor's report in a viral video, insisting she would not terminate the pregnancy

Peller fired back on his WhatsApp channel on September 14, 2026, with a pointed warning directed at the woman and anyone connected to her

Nigerian TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has publicly addressed a woman who made a serious allegation against him in a video that spread rapidly across social media.

The woman appeared in a short clip holding what she described as a doctor's report, claiming Peller was responsible for her pregnancy.

Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller addresses a woman’s pregnancy claim against him in a viral social media controversy. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

She said she had reached out to him privately but alleged that the only response she received was a push to terminate the pregnancy, something she said she refused to do.

"Peller, this is the doctor's report, and you know what I'm talking about. I've sent it to your DM privately, but the only option you're giving me is to take out the baby, and I'm not going to do it. I'm going to attach it to this video so that you people can know that what I'm saying is the truth," the woman said.

See the lady's claim about Peller in the X video below:

Peller responds on WhatsApp channel

The content creator did not stay silent.

On September 14, 2026, Peller took to his WhatsApp channel to address the situation directly, warning both the woman and a separate individual he referred to as a babalawo.

"Una see that lady wey talk say she is pregnant for me and that babalawo if hand touch Una two ehn una family go to beg o," he said, laughing as he made the statement.

Peller's marriage to Jarvis and baby plans

Peller married fellow content creator Jarvis earlier in 2026, following a relationship that had drawn significant public attention.

The couple had previously dealt with pregnancy rumours surrounding Jarvis herself, which they denied on multiple occasions.

Just before this allegation surfaced, Peller had spoken publicly about his desire to create a TikTok account called "Incoming Peller Baby" for his future child with Jarvis, with ambitions to grow it to hundreds of thousands of followers before the baby's arrival.

Check out Peller's response to the pregnancy claim in the WhatsApp screenshot below:

Fans react to Peller's response

The exchange drew widespread reaction online, with opinions divided between scepticism and concern.

@JETmayan wrote:

"This one no go even come out of prison. Sabi that herbalist come out, your own go long."

@its_Miguel04 commented:

"Babalawo called out Peller to trend 2 weeks ago today hoookup girl don Dey call out Peller again. Everybody just want benefit from Peller grace."

@dreyogkm said:

"I hope this girl get lawyer bcuz if Jarvis see this video they go arrest this girl."

@JETmayan added:

"Jail them if you can find them."

@Abdullatee35294 wrote:

"You go dance soapy in prison soon."

@MuhdAwwalcdr questioned:

"What if the lady is saying the truth 😑?"

TikTok star Peller issues a warning after a young woman claimed he impregnated her. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis scolds Peller over late-night outing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok couple Jarvis and Peller sparked reactions after a livestream video showed Jarvis confronting her husband over the phone for staying late at his friend Joblaq’s house despite their agreed 10 pm curfew.

Jarvis also jokingly described Joblaq as a “single-to-stupor human being” while insisting that Peller should return home, although his relaxed reaction did little to calm her frustration.

The viral exchange comes as the couple continue to publicly share moments from their marriage and relationship through livestreams and social media.

Source: Legit.ng