UEFA confirmed Barcelona's Camp Nou will host the 2029 Champions League final, beating out Wembley Stadium

The 2028 Champions League final was also confirmed for Bayern Munich's home ground, the only bidder

Camp Nou last hosted the Champions League final in 1999, while Munich's stadium last hosted in 2012

The European football governing body has confirmed the venues for its 2028 and 2029 football competitions, particularly the Champions League.

UEFA has chosen Barcelona's renovated Camp Nou ahead of London's Wembley Stadium to host the 2029 UEFA Champions League final, the governing body confirmed through its executive committee.

UEFA confirms Camp as host for 2029 Champions League final. Photo by Judit Cartiel.

Source: Getty Images

The decision means Camp Nou will return to the European stage for the first time since 1999, when Manchester United scored twice in stoppage time to defeat a dominant Bayern Munich side and claim a stunning victory in the final.

Champions League returns to Munich

One year before the Camp Nou showpiece, the 2028 Champions League final will take place at Bayern Munich's stadium. UEFA said the German venue was the only bidder for that edition, making the confirmation straightforward for the executive committee.

Bayern Munich's ground previously hosted the final in 2012, when Chelsea defeated the German club 4-3 on penalties to win their first ever Champions League title, and in 2025 when Paris Saint-Germain won their first too.

Wembley, which has staged eight Champions League and European Cup finals in total since the competition began 71 years ago, was passed over in the vote for 2029. The London venue most recently hosted the final in 2024, having previously done so in 2011 and 2013.

Before Barcelona and Munich, this season's Champions League final is set for the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, home of Atlético de Madrid, as noted by AP.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the UEFA Champions League winner ahead of the opening round of fixtures.

The supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations and backed last year's finalists Arsenal to win it for the first time with more than a 20% chance.

Source: Legit.ng