Visa-free Travel Could Be Part of Canada-EU Talks, Carney Opens Up
- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that visa arrangements between Canada and the EU are part of ongoing alliance discussions
- Carney said the partnership would cover energy, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence, as Canada works to protect its economic sovereignty
- The Prime Minister said the core negotiations will happen at the Canada-EU meeting in Montreal in October, not during his current visit to Europe
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.
Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has confirmed that visa rules between Canada and the European Union (EU) could be renegotiated as part of a broader effort to build what he describes as a unique strategic alliance with the 27-member bloc.
As reported by Toronto Star, Carney made the remarks to journalists at the Canada Investment Summit in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, saying that visa arrangements covering how long citizens from each side can visit, study, or work in the other's territory are "one aspect of the discussion."
Carney eyes stronger Canada-EU economic ties
The proposed partnership is expected to span several sectors, including energy supply, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence. Carney framed the effort as a way for Canada to protect its sovereignty against what he called economic coercion, without directly naming the United States (US).
"Economic integration is being used as a weapon by certain countries," he said, adding that Canada must strengthen ties with partners like the EU to shield itself from such pressure.
Carney clarifies Canada-EU membership talks
Despite being in Strasbourg, France, this week to address the European Parliament on Thursday, September 17, Carney told reporters the substantive negotiations would not take place during his current European visit. He said the "real meat" of the discussion would come at the Canada-EU meeting scheduled for Montreal in October.
The Prime Minister was careful to draw a clear distinction between the alliance he is pursuing and full membership of the EU.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, September 13, before departing for Europe, he said Canada "is not looking to become a member of the European Union."
The Guardian quoted Carney as saying:
"What we are looking and will begin discussion for, is a unique alliance between Canada and the European Union."
The October meeting in Montreal is now positioned as the central moment for both sides to define the shape and scope of that alliance, including what changes, if any, will apply to visa arrangements for Canadians and Europeans travelling, studying, or working across both jurisdictions.
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Canada sets key work permit rules
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.
IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.