Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that visa arrangements between Canada and the EU are part of ongoing alliance discussions

Carney said the partnership would cover energy, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence, as Canada works to protect its economic sovereignty

The Prime Minister said the core negotiations will happen at the Canada-EU meeting in Montreal in October, not during his current visit to Europe

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has confirmed that visa rules between Canada and the European Union (EU) could be renegotiated as part of a broader effort to build what he describes as a unique strategic alliance with the 27-member bloc.

As reported by Toronto Star, Carney made the remarks to journalists at the Canada Investment Summit in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, saying that visa arrangements covering how long citizens from each side can visit, study, or work in the other's territory are "one aspect of the discussion."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says visa rules with the EU could be renegotiated under a proposed strategic partnership. Photo credit: @MarkJCarney

Source: Twitter

Carney eyes stronger Canada-EU economic ties

The proposed partnership is expected to span several sectors, including energy supply, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence. Carney framed the effort as a way for Canada to protect its sovereignty against what he called economic coercion, without directly naming the United States (US).

"Economic integration is being used as a weapon by certain countries," he said, adding that Canada must strengthen ties with partners like the EU to shield itself from such pressure.

Carney clarifies Canada-EU membership talks

Despite being in Strasbourg, France, this week to address the European Parliament on Thursday, September 17, Carney told reporters the substantive negotiations would not take place during his current European visit. He said the "real meat" of the discussion would come at the Canada-EU meeting scheduled for Montreal in October.

The Prime Minister was careful to draw a clear distinction between the alliance he is pursuing and full membership of the EU.

Mark Carney says major Canada-EU negotiations will take place at a meeting in Montreal in October 2026. Photo credit: Dave Chan, Redjina Ph

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, September 13, before departing for Europe, he said Canada "is not looking to become a member of the European Union."

The Guardian quoted Carney as saying:

"What we are looking and will begin discussion for, is a unique alliance between Canada and the European Union."

The October meeting in Montreal is now positioned as the central moment for both sides to define the shape and scope of that alliance, including what changes, if any, will apply to visa arrangements for Canadians and Europeans travelling, studying, or working across both jurisdictions.

Read more on Canada

Canada sets key work permit rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.

IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.

Source: Legit.ng