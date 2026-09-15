Redeemer's University has released its approved school fees for 100-level students for the 2026/2027 academic session

The fees cover three science-based courses: Nursing, Microbiology and Biochemistry, with Nursing attracting the highest charge

Prospective students considering any of the three departments can now see exactly what they are expected to pay

Redeemer's University has published its approved school fees for 100-level students in the 2026/2027 academic session, with figures now confirmed for three science-based departments: Nursing, Microbiology and Biochemistry.

The figures are particularly relevant for prospective students making decisions about which institution to attend ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Redeemer's University announces 2026/2027 approved school fees. Photo Source: Redeemer's University

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Redeemer's University nursing fees for 2026/2027

Nursing is the most expensive of the three programmes at Redeemer's University for the 2026/2027 session. Below is the approved fee for 100-level students in the department:

- Nursing: N2,553,450.00

Microbiology and biochemistry fees at Redeemer's University

The remaining two departments carry lower fees compared to Nursing, though both still reflect the costs associated with science-based study at the institution. Below are the approved figures:

- Microbiology: N1,389,000.00

- Biochemistry: N1,392,000.00

Biochemistry is priced slightly higher than Microbiology, with a difference of N3,000 between the two programmes. Nursing, however, sits considerably above both at over N2.5 million, a gap of more than N1.1 million when compared to the next most expensive option on this list.

These figures apply specifically to 100-level students and cover the 2026/2027 academic session. Prospective students and their families are advised to confirm all payment details directly with Redeemer's University to account for any additional charges that may apply beyond the listed tuition figures.

Redeemer's University announces school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer’s University had released its approved school fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering Law, Biochemistry and Civil Engineering.

The amounts differ depending on the level of study, with Law students at 200 level paying the highest fee of N3,037,500 among the three programmes, while Biochemistry recorded the lowest fees across the levels listed.

Source: Legit.ng