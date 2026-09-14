PiggyVest partners with Chapel Hill Denham to give 6.6 million users digital access to Dangote Refinery’s IPO

Dangote Refinery offers 4.1 billion shares at N525 each, allowing Nigerians to invest from just N5,250

Investors can subscribe through PiggyVest, with the platform simplifying CSCS registration and first-time share purchases

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

PiggyVest has opened a new digital route for millions of Nigerians to buy shares in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The savings and investment platform partnered with Chapel Hill Denham, one of the joint issuing houses for the offer, to allow eligible users to subscribe directly through its platform.

Piggyvest releases steps to buy Dangote shares as IPO crashes sites. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The move potentially gives more than 6.6 million PiggyVest users access to what is expected to become Nigeria’s largest-ever equity offering.

Dangote Refinery offers shares at N525

The Dangote Refinery IPO opened on September 14 and is scheduled to close on October 13, 2026.

Under the offer, the company is selling 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each. Investors can subscribe for a minimum of 10 shares, meaning Nigerians can participate with as little as N5,250.

At the offer price, the share sale is expected to raise about N2.15 trillion, with proceeds earmarked for the refinery’s expansion and growth plans.

Dangote Refinery is one of Africa’s biggest industrial projects and has emerged as a major player in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.

PiggyVest opens IPO to 6.6 million users

Speaking during an interview with Arise News, Lanre Buluro, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Chapel Hill Denham, said digital distribution channels were being used to make the IPO accessible to a wider pool of investors.

The arrangement means PiggyVest users can participate through a platform they already use rather than relying solely on traditional stockbroking channels.

PiggyVest co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Joshua Chibueze said the company particularly wants to simplify the process for Nigerians buying shares for the first time.

“We know that for many Nigerians, this could be their first time buying shares,” Chibueze said, adding that the platform was designed to reduce the complexity associated with entering the stock market.

How to buy Dangote Refinery shares on PiggyVest

Eligible investors can log in to their PiggyVest accounts and locate the Dangote Refinery IPO investment option on the platform.

Users can then follow the subscription process, including providing or obtaining the necessary Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) details required to hold shares.

Investors select the number of shares they want, starting from the minimum of 10 shares worth N5,250, review the information provided and complete payment through the available process.

Dangote Refinery opens shares to Nigerians across multiple platforms. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

Chibueze said PiggyVest has simplified steps ranging from obtaining CSCS details to completing a first share subscription.

Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer Odunayo Eweniyi said the partnership also fits PiggyVest’s broader strategy of exposing its users to wealth-building opportunities as Nigeria’s capital market expands.

For millions of Nigerians who have never bought publicly offered shares, the partnership provides another digital route into the capital market while allowing retail investors to seek ownership in the Dangote Refinery.

Dangote predicts shares to hit N10,000

Legit.ng earlier reported Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, has projected a significant increase in the value of Dangote Refinery shares, saying the stock could eventually rise from its proposed offer price of ₦525 to ₦10,000 per share.

Dangote predicted this during an interview with Abis Fulani, published on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in a post shared by Imran Muhammad.

Source: Legit.ng