Funke Akindele spotted BBNaija twins Handi and Wanni at a mall and immediately questioned their outfit choice

The filmmaker's candid remark about their short dresses was caught on camera and began circulating online

The unexpected encounter between the actress and the twins sparked buzz across social media

Nollywood director and actress Funke Akindele found herself at the centre of a viral moment after an unscripted exchange with BBNaija twins Handi and Wanni set the internet buzzing.

In a short clip that has been making the rounds online, Akindele can be seen running into the twins at what appears to be an indoor setting, and she wasted no time weighing in on what they were wearing.

Fans react as Funke Akindele warns BBNaija’s Handi and Wanni outside. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @wannixhanni

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker directly asked the duo why they had chosen to put on short dresses, a remark that caught attention given her status and the twins' growing fame from the reality show.

Funke Akindele and the BBNaija Twins

The twins rose to prominence following their appearance on Big Brother Naija, where their identical looks and bubbly personalities earned them a loyal fanbase. Their meeting with Akindele, was clearly unplanned, making the moment feel all the more candid and entertaining to viewers.

BBNaija twins Handi and Wanni draw attention after Funke Akindele’s warning. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Akindele's question, "Why did you wear a short dress?" directed at the pair, struck a chord with many online who found it both funny and telling of her no-nonsense personality. The clip quickly gained traction, with many tagging it as a classic "aunty energy" moment from the director.

Watch the moment Funke Akindele questioned the BBNaija twins about their outfits:

Erekere 'steals' Funke Akindele's phone

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele was one of the notable faces who showed up early to celebrate with Kamo State and his wife during the naming ceremony of their newborn baby.

A clip from the event that sparked laughter online showed the hilarious moment between Funke and skit maker Erekere, known for his comedic habit of "stealing" from people in his videos.

During prayers at the naming ceremony, Funke could be seen jokingly clutching her purse tightly and keeping it away from Erekere while side-eyeing him with suspicion.

Source: Legit.ng