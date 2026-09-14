Billionaire Ochacho made a bold promise to spend $1 million promoting Ice King's upcoming album on social media

Ochacho told Peller he would pay every single person on his team, even up to 1,000 handlers, to post ahead of the album's release

Davido spotted the viral moment from Peller's livestream and fired off a reaction that caught fans' attention

A billionaire's jaw-dropping promise to back a young musician has sent the internet into a frenzy, drawing a reaction from none other than Davido himself.

King Ochacho, a businessman, made headlines after declaring his intention to pour $1 million into promoting Ice King's upcoming album.

Ochacho’s big surprise for son’s new song catches Davido’s attention. Credit: Ochacho, Davido

Source: Instagram

Speaking about his plans during what appears to have been a conversation with Peller, Ochacho did not hold back on the scale of his ambition.

"Send me the contacts of all your social media handlers and everyone working with you. Even if they are 1,000 people, I will send them cash to post Ice King's album before it drops. I will use $1 million to promote the album," Ochacho reportedly told Peller.

Ochacho's $1 Million Album Promotion Promise

The offer is as sweeping as it is generous. Ochacho's proposal covers every single person involved in Peller's operation, regardless of the size of the team.

The plan would essentially mobilise an entire network of social media accounts to create buzz for the album well before its release date, giving Ice King a promotional push most artists could only dream of.

If the full $1 million budget is deployed, the campaign could turn Ice King into one of the most talked-about names across Nigerian and African social media in the lead-up to the drop.

Watch the viral video of Ochacho speaking about his son:

Davido's Reaction to the Viral Livestream

The moment went viral after it surfaced from Peller's live stream, catching the eye of Afrobeats superstar Davido. Rather than offering a straightforward take, the DMW boss responded with characteristic humour, writing:

"Ice King just wan play fortnight 😂😂😂, EBELEBE DON DEY ON JEW KPAFINS😂"

The reaction quickly made the rounds online, adding another layer of excitement to what is already shaping up to be a heavily anticipated album campaign.

Fans are now watching closely to see whether Ochacho follows through on his remarkable promise and what the promotional blitz will look like when it eventually launches.

See Davido's post below:

Ochacho’s big surprise for son’s new song catches Davido’s attention. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Billionaire Ochacho discloses what Davido told him years ago

Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire Ochacho revealed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago

Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album

The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng