Fireboy DML Recalls What Terrified Him When He First Came to Lagos in 2016

Fireboy DML has opened up about the frightening experiences he encountered after relocating to Lagos to pursue his music career

The singer recalled seeing someone running mad, dead bodies, and cultists within weeks of arriving in Surulere

Fireboy also shared how his family panicked after he posted a photo with a cigarette, with his mother reportedly crying over the image

Afrobeats star Fireboy DML has opened up about the shocking experiences that greeted him when he first relocated to Lagos to pursue his dream of becoming a musician.

The “Vibration” crooner recalled arriving in Surulere in 2016 and being frightened by what he encountered in the city.

According to Fireboy, the appearance of some Lagos residents also added to his fear as he tried to find his feet in the unfamiliar environment.

Fireboy DML opens up about the frightening experiences he encountered after relocating to Lagos. Photos: Fireboy.

Source: Instagram

Fireboy says Lagos gave him quite the welcome

Speaking during a recent livestream, the singer said his first weeks in Lagos were far from what he had imagined.

“I was so scared the first time I came to Lagos in 2016, in Surulere,” he said.

Fireboy recalled seeing someone run mad, dead bodies, and cultists within just two weeks.

However, instead of running back home, the young musician gradually adapted to Lagos and its lifestyle.

“Now, I also look like those scary people,” he jokingly added.

But years later, Fireboy found himself causing a very different kind of panic.

The singer also recalled how his family reacted after he posted an Instagram Story showing him with a cigarette in his mouth.

According to Fireboy, his relatives immediately began discussing the post in their WhatsApp group.

“My mom was crying,” he said, explaining that he had to convince them it was simply part of his showbiz presentation.

Fireboy admitted that after assuring his family it was only an act, he eventually smoked the cigarette.

“I later smoked it, sha; I can’t lie,” he added.

Watch the X video of Fireboy sharing his experience as a first-timer in Lagos here:

Reactions trail Fireboy's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@eddie_mullah69 stated:

"E no kuku lie oh! When I just enter lagos 2018 for my former area Badore/Ilaje na so cultist fight and dead bodi i deh see for roadside everyday when I wan go my boss store. Omo fear hold me no be smol, na so I dey call home everiday jst to update dem abt my safety. Thank God!"

@ademola_mi25 shared:

"This is real aswr, i deh plan to comot mushin bcux of people with scars and red eyes i don’t want to be like them but i had no choice because i can’t go back home (abeokuta)i would rather stay here till my life changes for good"

Fireboy DML recalls seeing someone running mad, dead bodies within weeks of arriving in Surulere. Photo: Fireboy DML.

Source: UGC

Olamide and Fireboy snub female fan

In other news, Olamide and Fireboy DML showed how little they cared about their fans. The singers were spotted walking out of a bank in Lagos.

In the viral clip, both music stars were seen curving a fan who tried to get a picture with them. "See how them curve that girl wey wear brown gown," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng