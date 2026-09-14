Ludek Miklosko, the Czech goalkeeper who made 373 appearances for West Ham United, has died at the age of 64

Miklosko was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and later chose to stop treatment to preserve his quality of life

West Ham announced a period of appreciation for Miklosko at their upcoming Carabao Cup match against Fulham

Ludek Miklosko, the Czech goalkeeper who became one of West Ham United's most beloved figures during the 1990s, has died at the age of 64 after a battle with cancer.

Miklosko arrived at West Ham in 1990 from Czech side Baník Ostrava in a deal worth £300,000, having impressed during a trial period.

Former West Ham and QPR goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko has died at the age of 64. Photo by Jamie McDonald

Source: Getty Images

He made an immediate impact, helping the club win promotion to the top division in his debut season, The Guardian reports.

Over eight years with the Hammers, he racked up 373 appearances before moving to QPR in 1998, initially on loan.

Miklosko retired from professional football in 2001.

His ties to West Ham extended well beyond his playing days as he returned to the Hammers as a goalkeeping coach, a role he held from 2001 until 2010.

After leaving that position, Miklosko worked in sports agency before heading back to Baník Ostrava, where he served as a board member and sporting director from 2022.

Miklosko's cancer diagnosis

Miklosko was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021 after discovering a small lump on his hip.

Further tumours were subsequently found, and he made the difficult decision to decline chemotherapy, prioritising the quality of his remaining time over aggressive treatment. In 2024, he publicly confirmed he would no longer pursue any form of cancer treatment, The Sun reports.

His final visit to London Stadium came in December 2024 for a match against Liverpool, just weeks after that announcement.

Despite his illness, he had remained closely connected to the club, travelling to Prague in 2023 to join supporters celebrating West Ham's Conference League victory.

In a statement released by West Ham, his son Martin Miklosko paid tribute to the former goalkeeper:

"We are heartbroken at his loss, but take huge comfort from the immense support he received from all of you, along with the knowledge that he is now at peace and no longer suffering. Dad simply loved West Ham United, and especially hearing his name sung loud and proud at every game.

"The club, and its fans, were and always will be a part of our family, so thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

West Ham to pay tribute to Miklosko

West Ham described Miklosko as a "beloved, inspirational goalkeeper and gentle giant of a man," adding that he would "forever hold a special place in the hearts of the West Ham family."

The Hammers confirmed that a period of appreciation for the goalkeeper will take place at their Carabao Cup fixture against Fulham at London Stadium, as well as at their next home league match against QPR on October 9, a fitting tribute, given that QPR was the other club Miklosko represented during his career.

On the international stage, Miklosko earned 40 caps for Czechoslovakia and two for the Czech Republic after the country's split, with his international career beginning in 1982.

He is survived by his son Martin and the wider family he built both in his homeland and in East London, where he remained a cherished figure long after hanging up his gloves.

Former West Brom midfielder dies

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Quevin Castro, who died after collapsing during a pre-season friendly in Portugal at the age of 25.

The young footballer was rushed to hospital after medics tried to revive him on the pitch with a defibrillator.

Source: Legit.ng