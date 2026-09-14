Bowen University offers over 40 courses, but one programme stands out for carrying a tuition fee that runs into millions of naira

The course in question is Medicine and Surgery, which students must pay over N4 million to study at the private institution

Legit.ng breaks down the exact academic fee attached to the pre-clinical stage of the Medicine and Surgery programme at Bowen University

Bowen University, a private Christian institution in Iwo, Osun State, offers over 40 academic programmes across a wide range of disciplines.

However, one course stands apart from the rest, not just for its prestige but for the significant financial commitment it demands from students and their families.

Bowen University reveals academic fee above N4 million for 1 course. Photo Source: Bowen University

Source: Getty Images

Bowen University's most expensive course

The programme in question is Medicine and Surgery, specifically the Pre-Clinical stage, which carries an academic fee of ₦4,423,520.0*.

This figure represents the tuition cost for the pre-clinical phase of the degree, making it the single most expensive course available at the university. For many Nigerian families navigating economic hardship, raising over four million naira in tuition alone is a substantial undertaking.

What prospective students should know

Bowen University's Medicine and Surgery programme is among the most sought-after courses in Nigerian private universities. The institution, owned by the Nigerian Baptist Convention, is known for its strict academic and moral standards, which continue to attract students from across the country despite the costs involved.

Prospective students and their guardians are advised to factor this fee into their financial planning ahead of any application or admission process, as the amount listed covers academic fees for the pre-clinical stage only.

Bowen University releases approved 2026/2027 fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Bowen University had announced its approved 2026/2027 school fees for some undergraduate programmes, including Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Theatre Arts.

Among the three programmes, Medicine and Surgery had the highest approved fee, while Theatre Arts recorded the lowest. The fees were for 100-level students and did not include accommodation or bench fees.

Source: Legit.ng