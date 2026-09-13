Omowunmi Aloba, widow of late singer Mohbad, marked his third death anniversary with an emotional throwback clip

The video showed Wunmi and Mohbad together on an okada, reigniting grief among fans online

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at age 27, leaving behind his wife and their young son Liam

Three years after the death of beloved Nigerian singer Mohbad, his widow Omowunmi Aloba has stirred deep emotions online by sharing a throwback clip of the two of them riding a motorcycle together.

Omowunmi posted the video on September 12, 2026, to mark the third anniversary of losing her husband.

Mohbad’s wife shares bittersweet memory of late singer in emotional throwback clip. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The short clip, which showed her and Mohbad on an okada, moved many fans to tears and prompted an outpouring of tributes across social media.

Mohbad, whose full name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, was born on January 3, 1996, and passed away on September 12, 2023, at just 27 years old. He left behind Wunmi and their young son, also named Liam.

Three Years On, Wunmi Remembers

The anniversary has drawn renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

Many fans noted that, three years later, justice remains elusive for the late artist, with conversations about his case continuing to trend online each year.

Wunmi has made it a practice to publicly honour Mohbad on significant dates, sharing personal moments and tributes that offer a glimpse into the life they shared before his sudden passing.

Fans React to Wunmi's Post

The clip resonated widely, drawing heartfelt and at times divided reactions from followers:

@prankhottiee commented:

"This young woman is going through a lot, may God see her through"

@nickiegoldee wrote:

"I can imagine how she cried while posting this … 🥹🥹"

@justt.kemzy said:

"They both love each other🥹"

@adims.kindness wrote:

"Everyone forgot his deathhh anniversary she was the only that remembered. May God see her through. It's not easy"

@hajia\_sade\_makinde said:

"Mohbad said it already that you will be posting all this"

@one\_dollar6 commented:

"God take VDM and give us Mohbad 😂😂😂😂."

@odionilonghe reacted:

"Person dey mortuary you dey post throwback 😂"

Mohbad’s wife leaves fans emotional with throwback video featuring late singer. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father rejects court's decision on DNA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father rejected the court’s decision to appoint an independent laboratory to handle the DNA test.

He insisted that he would not accept the outcome from a laboratory unknown to all parties involved in the case.

The late singer’s father maintained that transparency was key and said he preferred to use his own private pathologist while allowing the court to conduct its own separate test.

Source: Legit.ng