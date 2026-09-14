The University of Ibadan has announced the minimum Post-UTME cut-off marks required for candidates seeking admission into its programmes

The cut-off marks apply across three admission categories: Merit, Catchment, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS)

Three courses are covered in this breakdown, including English, Music, and European Studies with a German specialisation

The University of Ibadan (UI) has released the Post-UTME cut-off marks that prospective students must meet to be considered for admission into selected programmes.

The figures cover three admission categories: Merit, Catchment, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS). Candidates must score at or above the stipulated mark in each category to qualify for further consideration.

University of Ibadan announces admission cut-off marks. Photo Source: University of Ibadan

Source: Getty Images

University of Ibadan cut-off marks for English

Applicants seeking admission into the English programme at UI must meet the following cut-off marks:

- Merit: 51.625

- Catchment: 51.625

- ELDS: 51.625

The cut-off mark is uniform across all three admission categories for English, set at 51.625.

University of Ibadan cut-off marks for Music

For candidates interested in the Music programme, the required Post-UTME scores are as follows:

- Merit: 50.00 - Catchment: 50.00 - ELDS: 50.00

Music applicants across all three categories must score a minimum of 50.00 to be eligible for admission consideration.

UI cut-off marks for European Studies (German)

The European Studies programme with a German specialisation carries the following cut-off marks:

- Merit: 50.00

- Catchment: 50.00

- ELDS: 50.00

Like Music, the German European Studies programme requires a minimum score of 50.00 across all admission categories.

It is worth noting that these figures apply specifically to the three programmes highlighted above. The University of Ibadan offers more than 20 courses in total, and cut-off marks for other programmes may differ. Prospective students are advised to check the university's official channels for the full list of departmental requirements before applying.

University of Ibadan releases admission cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had published its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for History, Linguistics and Cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity recorded the highest cut-off mark at 55.75 for Merit and Catchment Areas applicants, while History had the lowest at 50.00 across all three categories.

Source: Legit.ng