Priscilla Ojo shared the mountain of gifts her son Rakeem received at his grand cowboy-themed first birthday party

The celebration on August 29, 2026, drew a star-studded crowd including Johnny Drille, May Edochie, Lateef, Mo Bimpe and many more

Priscilla opened up about how overwhelmed she felt by the love and support poured out for her son's milestone day

Priscilla Ojo is not hiding just how loved her son Rakeem truly is.

The influencer and entrepreneur, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has given fans a peek at the impressive haul of gifts little Rakeem received at his lavish first birthday celebration.

Priscilla Ojo displays gifts son Rakeem receives at his star-studded first birthday celebration. Photo: its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Rakeem, whom Priscilla shares with her Tanzanian singer husband Juma Jux, officially clocked one on Monday, August 24, 2026.

His parents marked the milestone by unveiling his face for the first time and offering him a heartfelt prayer.

The grand celebration itself, however, took place on Saturday, August 29, 2026, and it was nothing short of spectacular.

Rakeem's star-studded cowboy birthday party

The cowboy-themed bash for Rakeem Mkambala was a full family affair, with Iyabo Ojo joining her daughter and son-in-law to celebrate in style.

The guest list read like a who's who of Nigerian entertainment, with Johnny Drille, May Edochie and her children, Lateef and Mo Bimpe, Enioluwa, Mercy Aigbe, Toyosi Adesanya, Ireti Osaiyemi, Juliana Olayode, Foluke Daramola, Nkechi Blessing, Aisha Lawal, Bimbo Thomas, Yhemo Lee and his wife, Kiitan Bukola, Omowunmi Ajiboye, Veekee James and her husband, and several others all making an appearance.

A day before the party, Priscilla Ojo, better known as Priscy, had already set the tone by showing off the thoughtful souvenirs she had prepared for guests, which included school bags, scooters, and baby oils, among other items.

Following the celebration, a visibly emotional Priscilla took to her Instagram story on August 30 to show off the gifts her son received and to express her gratitude.

"Still overwhelmed. Thank you to all our family and friends who showed up, showed love, brought gifts and partied with us yesterday. You made his day so magical," she wrote.

Priscilla Ojo showcases son Rakeem’s impressive gifts following his grand first birthday party. Photo: its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla and Juma Jux's journey to parenthood

The build-up to Rakeem's first birthday has been filled with memorable moments.

When news of his arrival broke, Juma Jux celebrated by sharing a video on his Snapchat page showing himself toasting the good news with a friend, the two taking a shot together in pure excitement.

When Rakeem turned 40 days old, Priscilla and Juma Jux hosted a gathering of loved ones in Tanzania to mark the occasion.

Priscilla also opened up about her labour experience, explaining that she was rushed to hospital at 3am and that her plans to create content and look put-together during delivery were quickly abandoned once contractions set in.

During her postpartum recovery, she credited her mother, Iyabo Ojo and actress Lola Alao as her lifesavers, saying both women ensured she had the rest and space she needed to heal properly.

Priscilla and Juma Jux wed in a six-part ceremony spread across Tanzania and Nigeria in February, April and May 2025.

Watch Priscilla Ojo show off the gifts her son got at his first birthday in the video below:

Aisha Lawal shows gifts from Iyabo Ojo's grandson's party

Legit.ng also reported that actress Aisha Lawal spoke after criticism over her conduct at Iyabo Ojo's grandson Rakeem's birthday party, and she's done it in the most unexpected way by showing off exactly what she brought home.

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, Lawal took to TikTok to share a video, revealing the generous gift bag she received at the celebration.

Her video quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng